Final Destination: Bloodlines poster proudly displays the reason given for the R rating

Last year, Final Destination 6 (which is going by the title Final Destination: Bloodlines ) finally, after years of development and a long year gap between sequels, made its way through production. Franchise producer Craig Perry previously let it be known that the film was aiming for a theatrical release in 2025, in time to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the release of the original film. It will even be on IMAX screens! It was recently confirmed that Final Destination: Bloodlines is set to reach theatres on May 16, 2025, and the teaser trailer, embedded above, dropped online last month. Now, a new poster has been unveiled – and it proudly and prominently displays the reason given by the Motion Picture Association ratings board for the film’s R rating! That reason: strong violent / grisly accidents, and language . The poster can be seen at the bottom of this article.

Final Destination: Bloodlines has the following synopsis: Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all.

The late, great Tony Todd reprised the role of mortician Bludworth in this film, and he’s joined in the cast by Brec Bassinger, Teo Briones, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Richard Harmon, Anna Lore, Owen Patrick Joyner, Max Lloyd-Jones, Rya Kihlstedt, and Tinpo Lee.

Jon Watts, director of Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far from Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, is producing the film with Perry, Dianne McGunigle, and Sheila Hanahan Taylor. Watts came up with the initial idea, which was fleshed out into a screenplay by Lori Evans Taylor and Guy Busick. The directing duo of Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein, who previously directed the 2018 film Freaks (starring Emile Hirsch and Bruce Dern) and the 2019 live-action Kim Possible movie, are at the helm.

I’m a huge fan of the Final Destination franchise, I have been looking forward to part 6 ever since the opening weekend of Final Destination 5 in 2011, so I’m hyped for this one.

Are you looking forward to Final Destination: Bloodlines? Take a look at the R rating poster, then let us know by leaving a comment below.