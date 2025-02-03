Final Destination: Bloodlines teaser trailer brings death to a tattoo parlor

Last year, Final Destination 6 (which is going by the title Final Destination: Bloodlines ) finally, after years of development and a long year gap between sequels, made its way through production. Franchise producer Craig Perry previously let it be known that the film was aiming for a theatrical release in 2025 – in time to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the release of the original film. It will even be on IMAX screens! It was recently confirmed that Final Destination: Bloodlines is set to reach theatres on May 16, 2025… and now, a teaser trailer for the film has arrived online. You can check it out in the embed above.

Perry teased a long time ago that this new sequel would feature a sequence set in a tattoo parlor, and now that sequence is the focus of the teaser trailer. I’m a huge fan of the Final Destination franchise, I have been looking forward to part 6 ever since the opening weekend of Final Destination 5 in 2011, and I have to say – it’s heartwarming to see Death back in action in this teaser trailer.

Final Destination: Bloodlines has the following synopsis: Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all.

The late, great Tony Todd reprised the role of mortician Bludworth in this film, and he’s joined in the cast by Brec Bassinger, Teo Briones, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Richard Harmon, Anna Lore, Owen Patrick Joyner, Max Lloyd-Jones, Rya Kihlstedt, and Tinpo Lee.

Jon Watts, director of Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far from Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, is producing the film with Perry, Dianne McGunigle, and Sheila Hanahan Taylor. Watts came up with the initial idea, which was fleshed out into a screenplay by Lori Evans Taylor and Guy Busick. The directing duo of Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein, who previously directed the 2018 film Freaks (starring Emile Hirsch and Bruce Dern) and the 2019 live-action Kim Possible movie, are at the helm.

What did you think of the Final Destination: Bloodlines teaser trailer? Are you looking forward to this movie? Let us know by leaving a comment below.