Finn Wolfhard doesn’t think he’s a “scream king” just yet

It feels like we have a steady stream of scream queens right now, with the likes of Mia Goth, Samara Weaving and Melissa Barrera all eligible for a crown. But we don’t have many going for the scream king title. Really, the biggest name that comes to mind is Finn Wolfhard, but even he isn’t sure he’s deserving.

When People asked him about the so-called “scream king” designation, Finn Wolfward replied, “That’s such a huge compliment….I’ve never heard that before. You’re the first to say it, but that’s really nice. I’m not sure. I don’t know if I’ve done enough horror movies yet.” This coming from the guy who seems to have made a pretty good living so far in plenty of horror and sci-fi fare, including the It movies, the most recent Ghostbusters entries and Floria Sigismondi’s The Turning. He has even dipped into the realm of animated spooky fare, providing the voice of Pugsley in the animated Addams Family movie. And of course there is his breakout series Stranger Things, which is set to conclude with the upcoming season. The dude has found his calling, that’s for sure.

This would all seem enough for Finn Wolfhard to be eligible, but he’s not so sure what makes him a proper fit, adding, “I don’t really know what the qualifications are of being a scream queen or king, but it’s definitely really nice.”

But Finn Wolfhard most definitely wouldnt be alone as a modern scream king, as there are still plenty of other contenders. Probably the biggest name that pops up is Bill Skarsgård, who danced around Wolfhard’s own Losers Club as Pennywise (a role he’ll reprise on It – Welcome to Derry next year), confirmed his loyalty to Stephen King with Castle Rock and will star in Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu this December. And we can’t possibly ignore Justin Long and his contributions to modern horror, including Barbarian, which also starred Skarsgård.

