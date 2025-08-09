Horror Movie News

Finn Wolfhard recalls “mindf*ck” of filming final season of Stranger Things

Posted 2 hours ago
When Stranger Things kicks off its final season in November, it will officially be the end of it all – well, OK, they’re dragging it out all the way into virtually the last second, but it will be a dramatic and emotional string of episodes for sure. And it all hit star Finn Wolfhard last December when filming on the fifth and final season of Stranger Things wrapped.

Speaking with Variety, Finn Wolfhard – who has played Mike Wheeler since the show began all the way back in 2016 – said he found himself totally surrounded while filming the conclusion to Stranger Things. “I turned around from the monitors, and it was hundreds of people just hanging out for the first time in the same room after 10 years of working. And they were just watching. So if that wasn’t enough of a mindf*ck there, it was also like, ‘Wait, that means it’s ending.’”

The Duffer Brothers and company have faced some criticism for how little content the show actually has; and considering there will only have been 42 episodes over the course of 10 years, they have a genuine gripe. But that will be neither here nor there come this fall, as those who have stuck around for the duration of Stranger Things will be glued to their screens when the final season begins airing.

Speaking on the actual last scene of the series finale of Stranger Things, Wolfhard was obviously tight-lipped but did remember, “There was a moment where there was true joy from everyone because of a moment that happened…When I walked out from doing the scene, it was just one of the greatest moments in my entire life. I didn’t process at the time because it was just so emotional. There was a lot of Champagne.”

As for how the final season of Stranger Things will play out on Netflix, the streamer is relying heavily on the holidays: the first four episodes drop on November 26th, the day before Thanksgiving, while the chapters five through seven will air on Christmas and the series finale, titled “The Rightside Up”, premieres on New Year’s Eve.

Source: Variety
