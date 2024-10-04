Five: We Live in Time director John Crowley takes the helm of psychological thriller for The Menu producers

Director John Crowley’s romantic drama We Live in Time, which has a poster that has inspired many memes and stars Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh, is said to be “breaking hearts on the fall film festival circuit” and will be receiving a limited theatrical release in the US on October 11th, with a UK release to follow on January 1st and a Spanish release set for January 3rd. While we wait for these We Live in Time release dates to come around, Crowley has already signed on to direct his next film. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Crowley will be directing a psychological thriller called Five , which is being produced by the team behind The Menu (you can read our 9/10 review of that thriller at THIS LINK).

That team is Adam McKay, Kevin Messick, and Betsy Koch, who are producing Five through Hyperobject Industries. The screenplay was written by Seth Reiss, who co-wrote The Menu with Will Tracy. Reiss, who is a writer on Late Night with Seth Meyers, will be executive producing this film, which is set up at TriStar Pictures. TriStar president Nicole Brown and Shary Shirazi are shepherding the project for the studio.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but The Hollywood Reporter was able to dig up the information that the script is a two-hander and is said to center on a recent widow who becomes obsessed with the actress of a one-woman show.

In addition to We Live in Time, Crowley has previously directed the dark comedy Intermission, the drama Boy A, the drama Is Anybody There?, the legal thriller Closed Circuit, the romantic drama Brooklyn, and the mystery The Goldfinch, as well as episodes of True Detective, Modern Love, Life After Life, and Black Mirror. I can’t say I’m up-to-date on the works of John Crowley, but I really enjoyed The Menu, so I’m looking forward to seeing another thriller from the same team (but with a different director).

Does Five sound interesting to you? Are you a fan of John Crowley and/or The Menu? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.