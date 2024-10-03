Andrew Garfield jokes about making a three-part docuseries on the viral horse from his film, We Live in Time

Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh star in the romance film We Live in Time and the trailer was released earlier this year. One of the images released from the movie depicts a scene of Pugh and Garfield’s character on a carousel with the horse prominently placed in the image alongside them. However, the particular model of the horse on the ride sports a humorously over-the-top expression. The image went viral due to the horse’s clashing with the rest of the picture and people online have dubbed it “Demon Carousel Horse.”

The Hollywood Reporter has reported on the film’s star Andrew Garfield as he appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote We Live in Time. Garfield explained, “I see this image, and I think, ‘Maybe I’m the only one that will notice this insane horse.’ It feels like we’re in his poster, in a way. ‘No, I’m probably being overly sensitive. No one else will see it.’” Garfield said he saw the image online just before he attended a six-day retreat in Northern California, during which he would not have his phone. He mentions that he saw the slew of viral images once he returned from the retreat, “I see all the memes, which are just, I was crying with laughter in the departure lounge. So I guess other people noticed it.”

Garfield would jokingly give Colbert a shirt with the image of the horse on it, and he joked about making a three-part documentary series “to get to the bottom of, like, where the oversight fell apart and why this horse has taken on a life of its own.”

In the trailer, we see Pugh’s Almut and Garfield’s Tobias have a unique meet cute, with her hitting him with her Mini Cooper, leaving him hospitalized with multiple broken bones and contusions. When she arrives to apologize, he immediately turns on the charm, and soon, the two are madly in love, with them having a child and juggling their careers, with her a chef on the rise. But, as the trailer teases (in tear-jerking fashion), when Almut receives an ominous diagnosis, time may not be on their side, leaving both to make the most of the time they have left.