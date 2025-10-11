Will Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man sling his way into Doomsday?

The cast of Avengers: Doomsday is going to be massive, we know this. And even though principal photography has wrapped and so set leaks will be few and far, there seems like little chance that we know everybody who is in it. And while Marvel likes to try to keep the lid shut tight, sometimes we have to take actors for their word when they say they have no involvement. Take Andrew Garfield, for instance, who says our senses shouldn’t be tingling as far as expecting to see his Spider-Man in Doomsday.

Andrew Garfield recently sat down with GQ for a session where he replied to reader questions across various platforms. While Garfield bounced around YouTube, Reddit and even Quora, it was on X that he found one specifically related to Spider-Man. The question read: “Will Tobey and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man be in Avengers Doomsday aswell?” Garfield’s response: “No. Unequivocally, f*cking no.”

Garfield has been open about wanting to reprise Spider-Man in a more substantial way than he did in No Way Home, saying, “I think it would have to be very weird. I would want to do something very strange. I would want to do something very unique and offbeat and surprising.” So is Doomsday “weird” enough? Not likely. Now, is Secret Wars? That seems to have far more potential and seems like the perfect opportunity for Marvel to bring in just about every character they possibly can, especially since it’s poised to be the studio’s biggest movie ever (it will also be the 40th in the MCU). Doomsday has plenty established already but also has a lot of work to do in terms of plot, whereas Secret Wars will have the foundation firmly in place and have more time to throw everything – and everybody – at the screen.