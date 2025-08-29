First reactions to Luca Guadagnino’s After the Hunt say it’s a flawed but bravely nuanced drama with powerful performances

Luca Guadagnino’s latest psychosexual drama, After the Hunt, about a beloved philosophy professor under fire for misconduct, is the talk of this year’s Venice Film Festival, where the film recently had its premiere. Guadagnino directs After the Hunt from a script by Nora Garrett, with Julia Roberts, Andrew Garfield, Chloë Sevigny, Ayo Edebiri, and Michael Stuhlbarg leading the cast. First reactions to the film are circulating, with Guadagnino’s latest sounding like a mixed bag with powerful performances applied to touchy, taboo subject matter.

In After the Hunt, a college professor finds herself at a personal and professional crossroads when a star pupil levels an accusation against one of her colleagues and a dark secret from her own past threatens to come to light.

After the Hunt screened Thursday night for press and industry, before its premiere Friday evening. In Venice, Roberts said she loved “the softball questions” about the film and understood why some would question its content. However, she also says the goal of After the Hunt is not to make people feel comfortable. “Everyone comes out with all these different feelings and emotions and points of views,” Roberts said. “And you realize what you believe in strongly and what your convictions are because we stir it all up for you. So, you’re welcome.”

Guadagnino added to Roberts’ comments, saying, “It’s how we see the clash of truths. It’s not about making a manifesto to revive old fashioned values.”

“We’re kind of losing the art of conversation in humanity right now,” Roberts said. “If making this movie does anything, getting everyone to talk to each other is the most exciting thing we could accomplish.”

Regardless of what the cast and crew think of After the Hunt, critics appear divided on the tale, though many praise the film for its nuanced performances and brave tackling of sensitive topics.

#AfterTheHunt is a flawed but bravely nuanced analysis of truth & perspective. It’s uncomfortable & thematically riveting but convoluted in integrating ideas & characters, frustratingly holding back its powerful themes due to its sense of self-importance.

Stuhlbarg innocent. pic.twitter.com/ydPPY9NwXx — Ren Geekness (@RenGeekness) August 29, 2025

Julia Roberts is sensational in AFTER THE HUNT (a real Osage County type of performance 👍) and Luca Guadagnino shoots the hell out of the talky script, but the film is so low energy and the screenplay too full of intellectual posturing to truly be as riveting as it should. pic.twitter.com/AB2Zarltt3 — Cody @ Venice Film Festival (@codymonster91) August 29, 2025

The filmmaking is entirely on point as it's a very sensitive subject dealing with major issues of our time and generational differences. The latest Reznor/Ross score is once again superb but more haunting, enhancing the unease of watching this story about accusations and truth. pic.twitter.com/wgH52uy86L — Alex @ #Venezia82 (@firstshowing) August 29, 2025

Luca Guadagnino’s AFTER THE HUNT is a challenging and purposefully uncomfortable watch. It offers an interesting tale of perspective, truth and accountability that feels very much of our times. However, I wouldn’t say I walked away from it feeling wowed, like I usually do with… pic.twitter.com/YN3AV5bhIT — Luke Hearfield @ Venice (@LukeHearfield) August 29, 2025

Ayo Edebiri is magnetic in #AfterTheHunt. She brings intelligence, edge and complexity to a character you can’t fully trust but can’t stop watching. Bold, sharp, and a standout performance in a morally messy story. Cannot wait where her career goes next! #VeniceFilmFestival pic.twitter.com/EIUMY8zWGW — Mia Pflüger (@justmiaslife) August 29, 2025

Will you see Luca Guadagnino’s After the Hunt when it arrives in theaters on October 10? Is the film as controversial as some say? Have we become too sensitive as moviegoers to accept the movie for what it is? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.