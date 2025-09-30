Will Andrew Garfield return for The Social Network follow-up?

Andrew Garfield played Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin in David Fincher’s The Social Network, but will he return for the upcoming follow-up movie?

IndieWire caught up with Garfield at the premiere of After the Hunt at the New York Festival and asked him that very question. “ No, no, ” Garfield said. “ Eduardo [Saverin] is in Singapore having a good time. ” Several years after settling with Facebook, the real-life Saverin renounced his U.S. citizenship and moved to Singapore. Although Garfield won’t be returning for the follow-up, titled The Social Reckoning, he did mention that he’s excited to see it.

It’s no surprise that Garfield won’t reprise the role for the follow-up, as even Jesse Eisenberg isn’t returning as Mark Zuckerberg. The role will now be played by Jeremy Strong (Succession). Aaron Sorkin, who wrote the original film, will write and direct The Social Reckoning. In addition to Strong, the cast includes Mikey Madison (Anora) as whistleblower Frances Haugen and Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) as Jeff Horowitz, the Wall Street Journal reporter who wrote a series of articles that exposed the troubling revelations about Facebook’s inner workings and global impact. It was recently reported that Bill Burr (The Mandalorian) would also appear in the movie. It will hit theaters on October 9, 2026.

The official logline reads: “ A companion piece to the hit film, The Social Network, Sorkin’s original screenplay tells the true story of how Frances Haugen (Madison), a young Facebook engineer, enlists the help of Jeff Horwitz (White), a Wall Street Journal reporter, to go on a dangerous journey that ends up blowing the whistle on the social network’s most guarded secrets. “

It has previously been reported that the film will “ focus on how the company’s own reporting pointed to the negative effects the company’s social media was having on teens and kids, how it knew misinformation was proliferating and causing violence and how it contributed to the violent insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021. ” Others have said that the film’s scope will go even further, exploring Facebook’s effects on teens and preteens, its role in inciting violence, and its influence in countries far beyond U.S. borders.

Garfield stars alongside Julia Roberts and Ayo Edebiri in Luca Guadagnino’s After the Hunt. The film revolves around a college professor who is compelled to confront her own secretive past after one of her colleagues is accused of a serious offence. It will hit theaters on October 10.