Artificial: Cooper Hoffman joins Andrew Garfield in Luca Guadagnino’s AI movie

Deadline reports that Cooper Hoffman has signed on to join Andrew Garfield in Artificial, Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming AI movie for Amazon MGM Studios. The film is described as a “ comedic drama set tin the world of artificial intelligence. “

The film recounts the tumultuous period at artificial intelligence company OpenAI in 2023, when CEO Sam Altman was fired and rehired in a matter of days. Andrew Garfield (We Live in Time) will star in the film, while Yura Borisov (Anora) will play Ilya Sutskever, a co-founder who led the movement to boot Altman out of the company. Cooper Koch (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story) will also play a role. Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown) remains in talks to play chief technology officer Mira Murati. Additionally, Ike Barinholtz (The Studio) is in negotiations to play Elon Musk.

The script was penned by Simon Rich (Miracle Workers), who will also produce alongside Heyday Films’ David Heyman and Jeffrey Clifford, as well as Jennifer Fox.

Guadagnino was initially slated to direct Sgt. Rock for DC Studios this summer, but the project was pushed back and the director quickly filled his schedule with Artificial. DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn recently confirmed that he’s “ really excited ” about the project, but said Guadagnino is no longer involved.

Cooper Hoffman will next star in The Long Walk, a big-screen adaptation of the Stephen King novel of the same name. The story takes place in a dystopian United States ruled by a totalitarian regime and follows a group of young men who enter an annual walking contest. They must walk at four miles per hour nonstop or be executed until only one of them is left alive. The film, which was directed by Francis Lawrence, also stars David Jonsson (Alien: Romulus), Garrett Wareing (Ransom Canyon), Tut Nyuot (The Witcher: Blood Origin), Charlie Plummer (National Anthem), Ben Wang (American Born Chinese), Jordan Gonzalez (Pretty Little Liars: Summer School), Joshua Odjick (Welcome to Derry), Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo Rabbit), and Judy Greer (Halloween), with Star Wars legend Mark Hamill playing the Major in charge of the walk. The film is set to hit theaters on September 12.