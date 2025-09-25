The Social Network Part II: Bill Burr in talks to join Jeremy Allen White, Mikey Madison for Sorkin’s “Facebook Files” movie

One of the most unexpected sequels in cinema, The Social Network Part II, will class up its cast with comedian Bill Burr in talks to join the production. The follow-up to David Fincher’s 2010 thriller hails from Sony Pictures and Aaron Sorkin, who won an Academy Award for writing the script for Fincher’s movie. This time around, Sorkin will direct The Social Network Part II, and the cast he’s assembling is impressive.

The Social Network Part II stars Jeremy Allen White (The Bear, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, Shameless), Mickey Madison (Anora, Scream, Better Things), and Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice, Succession, The Trial of the Chicago 7), with the project inspired by a series of articles Jeff Horwitz wrote for The Wall Street Journal known as “The Facebook Files.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter’s exclusive coverage, The Social Network Part II “will focus on how the company’s own reporting pointed to the negative effects the company’s social media was having on teens and kids, how it knew misinformation was proliferating and causing violence and how it contributed to the violent insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021.”

Jeremy Allen White plays Wall Street Journal reporter Horwitz, Madison will portray Frances Haugen, the data engineer-turned-whistleblower, and Strong is said to be playing CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Burr is expected to play a fictional character, or at least an amalgamation of one.

Bill Burr has three projects in pre-production, including Born Losers, Leo 2, and Hate to See You Go. Leo 2 is a sequel to Adam Sandler’s 2023 animated film Leo, which focuses on a 74-year-old lizard and his turtle friend, Squirtle (Burr), who decide to escape from the terrarium of a Florida school classroom where they have been living for decades. Meanwhile, Ben Tishler’s Hate to See You Go is an upcoming drama, directed by Tishler and co-written by Rob Stone. In Hate to See You Go, Sonny Bell (Morgan Freeman), an aging Chicago Blues musician, refuses to retire and defiantly hits the road with his band for one last long-shot to keep doing the only thing that makes them all feel truly alive: play Blues. The project stars Freeman, Burr, Common, Alfre Woodard, and Trevor Jackson.