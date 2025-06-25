Movie News

The Social Network Part II: Aaron Sorkin to write & direct sequel

Posted 7 hours ago
According to Deadline, Aaron Sorkin is set to write and direct The Social Network Part II for Sony Pictures. The Oscar-winning original premiered 15 years ago under the direction of David Fincher. This time, Sorkin draws inspiration from The Facebook Files, a 2021 investigative series by The Wall Street Journal that exposed troubling revelations about the platform’s inner workings and global impact.

But here’s the big question: Will Jesse Eisenberg reprise his role as Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg? That remains uncertain. It’s unknown how significant a role Zuckerberg has in this story, or whether Sorkin has even been in contact with the actor. Still, it’s hard to imagine anyone else stepping into the role.

Sorkin has previously stated his belief that Facebook played a role in the January 6 Capitol riot, and sources say the sequel will touch on that, along with the 2020 election. But the sources add that the film’s scope goes even further, as it will explore Facebook’s effects on teens and preteens, its role in inciting violence, and its influence in countries far beyond U.S. borders.

In 2020, Sorkin expressed his desire to return to the world of The Social Network, but only if David Fincher returned to direct. “People have been talking to me about [a sequel] because of what we’ve discovered is the dark side of Facebook,” he said. “Do I want to write that movie? Yeah I do. I will only write it if [David Fincher] directs it. If Billy Wilder came back from the grave and said he wanted to direct it, I’d say I’d only do it with David.” I guess Sorkin changed his mind on that point.

While it’s a shame that Fincher won’t be returning, Sorkin does have more experience behind the camera than he once did. In the last decade, he’s helmed Molly’s Game, The Trial of the Chicago 7, and Being the Ricardos. The Social Network received eight nominations at the 83rd Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor. It won three, including Best Adapted Screenplay for Sorkin.

What are your thoughts on The Social Network Part II?

Source: Deadline
