The Social Reckoning: Jeremy Strong won’t chat with Jesse Eisenberg about playing Mark Zuckerberg

Jeremy Strong (Succession) is set to take on the role of Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg in Aaron Sorkin’s The Social Reckoning. He will be following in the footsteps of Jesse Eisenberg (A Real Pain), who played the role fifteen years ago in The Social Network.

When an actor takes over a role played by another actor, they will occasionally touch base to compare notes, but it doesn’t sound like Strong will be doing any of that. “ No, I think that has nothing to do with what I’m going to do, ” he told THR at the Academy Museum Gala. To be fair, nearly two decades have passed between Eisenberg’s younger version of the tech billionaire and Strong’s more modern-day version. People can change a lot in that time.

Strong did praise Sorkin’s script for the follow-up. “ It’s one of the great scripts I’ve ever read. It speaks to our time, it touches the third rail of everything happening in our world, ” he said. “ It’s a great character — fascinating, complex — and I’m approaching it with great care and empathy and objectivity. I’ve made two films with Aaron [with The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Molly’s Game] and third time’s the charm. “

In addition to Strong, the cast includes Mikey Madison (Anora) as whistleblower Frances Haugen and Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) as Jeff Horowitz, the Wall Street Journal reporter who wrote a series of articles that exposed the troubling revelations about Facebook’s inner workings and global impact. Bill Burr (The Mandalorian) and Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners) will also appear in the movie.

Sorkin, who wrote the original film, will write and direct The Social Reckoning. The official logline reads: “ A companion piece to the hit film, The Social Network, Sorkin’s original screenplay tells the true story of how Frances Haugen (Madison), a young Facebook engineer, enlists the help of Jeff Horwitz (White), a Wall Street Journal reporter, to go on a dangerous journey that ends up blowing the whistle on the social network’s most guarded secrets. “

Despite some initially dismissing the original film as “that Facebook movie,” The Social Network ultimately became one of the best of its decade. Sorkin’s brilliant script, David Fincher’s fantastic direction, and a great cast all combined to form one hell of a movie. As for the follow-up, Sorkin still has the talent, but I’ve yet to be impressed with his work as a director.

The Social Reckoning will hit theaters on October 9, 2026.