Why Jesse Eisenberg isn’t returning for The Social Reckoning

Jesse Eisenberg played Mark Zuckerberg in The Social Network (and scored an Oscar nom for his performance), but he won’t be returning to the role for Aaron Sorkin’s The Social Reckoning. Instead, Jeremy Strong (Succession) will play Zuckerberg.

During an appearance on the Today show, Eisenberg was asked why he won’t be back. “ Listen, for reasons that have nothing to do with how amazing that movie will be, really, truthfully, ” Eisenberg said. “ But when you play a character, you feel, at some point, you’ve grown into something else. “

When asked if he had outgrown the character, Eisenberg said, “ Yeah, something. But it’s a really wonderful movie. I’m friends with Aaron Sorkin who wrote and is directing this movie, and all of the reasons that I am not in it are completely unrelated to how brilliant it will be. “

Although it would have been interesting to see Eisenberg reprise the character after 15 years, I understand why he chose to step away.

It also doesn’t sound like Strong and Eisenberg will be comparing notes on Zuckerberg, as Strong recently stated that he has no intention of meeting with his predecessor. Strong did praise Sorkin’s script for the follow-up. “ It’s one of the great scripts I’ve ever read. It speaks to our time, it touches the third rail of everything happening in our world, ” he said. “ It’s a great character — fascinating, complex — and I’m approaching it with great care and empathy and objectivity. I’ve made two films with Aaron [with The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Molly’s Game] and third time’s the charm. “

In addition to Strong, the cast includes Mikey Madison (Anora) as whistleblower Frances Haugen and Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) as Jeff Horowitz, the Wall Street Journal reporter who wrote a series of articles that exposed the troubling revelations about Facebook’s inner workings and global impact. Bill Burr (The Mandalorian) and Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners) will also appear in the movie.

Sorkin, who wrote the original film, will write and direct The Social Reckoning. The official logline reads: “ A companion piece to the hit film, The Social Network, Sorkin’s original screenplay tells the true story of how Frances Haugen (Madison), a young Facebook engineer, enlists the help of Jeff Horwitz (White), a Wall Street Journal reporter, to go on a dangerous journey that ends up blowing the whistle on the social network’s most guarded secrets. “

The Social Reckoning will hit theaters on October 9, 2026.