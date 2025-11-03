Now You See Me 3 dazzles the senses with mischief and magic for its final trailer

Who’s ready for some hocus pocus? No, not a third film in the witchy Disney franchise! I’m talking about Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, the third film in Lionsgate‘s Now You See Me franchise. On Monday, the studio unleashed the final trailer for the heist-centric crime comedy, starring Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, and more!

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t reintroduces audiences to “the thieving illusionists known as the Four Horseman while introducing audiences to a new generation of magicians.” Here’s the official synopsis: The Four Horsemen (Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher) are back — to unite with a new generation of illusionists (Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, Ariana Greenblatt) for their most global, high-stakes magical adventure yet. Their mission: Expose the corruption of Veronika Vanderberg (Rosamund Pike), a powerful diamond heiress with ties to arms dealers, traffickers, and warlords. Aided by the legendary Thaddeus (Morgan Freeman), the two generations of magicians must overcome their differences to try and defeat their cunning and dangerous adversary, in this magic-fueled heist filled with the franchise’s signature twists, turns, and thrilling reveals — along with some of the most thrilling illusions ever captured on film.

Ruben Fleischer (Venom, Uncharted, Zombieland) directs Now You See Me: Now You Don’t from a screenplay by Seth Grahame-Smith, Michael Lesslie, Paul Wernick, and Rhett Reese, based on a story by Eric Warren Singer, and based on characters created by Boaz Yakin & Edward Ricourt. Lionsgate presents, in association with Media Capital Technologies, a Cohen Pictures production.

In the final trailer for Now You See Me: Now You Don’t (or Now You See Me 3, because it’s easier), the Horseman proves you can show old dogs new tricks as they partner with a fresh batch of magicians to execute a diabolical heist to teach a crooked diamond heiress a lesson or two about manipulation.

Are you excited about the Horseman getting the band back together for Now You See Me 3? I’m looking forward to this one, and love that Isla Fisher is back to work her particular brand of magic.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t poofs into theaters on November 14, 2025.