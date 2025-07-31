Jeremy Strong eyeing a role in Aaron Sorkin’s The Social Network Part II that could find him playing Mark Zuckerberg

Hours after reporting that Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) and Mikey Madison (Anora) are circling roles for Aaron Sorkin’s The Social Network Part II, The Hollywood Reporter says Succession and The Apprentice actor Jeremy Strong is eyeing a part in the film that could find him playing Mark Zuckerberg in the upcoming sequel.

This time, Sorkin draws inspiration from The Facebook Files, a 2021 investigative series by The Wall Street Journal that exposed troubling revelations about the platform’s inner workings and global impact. The movie is still being developed and was announced only a month ago, so it is unknown if there will be any returning cast members from the original film. If Jeremy Strong does play Mark Zuckerberg in The Social Network Part II, he’d be stepping in for Jesse Eisenberg, who played the Facebook co-founder in David Fincher’s 2010 docudrama.

In 2020, Sorkin expressed his desire to return to the world of The Social Network, but only if David Fincher returned to direct. “People have been talking to me about [a sequel] because of what we’ve discovered is the dark side of Facebook,” he said. “Do I want to write that movie? Yeah I do. I will only write it if [David Fincher] directs it. If Billy Wilder came back from the grave and said he wanted to direct it, I’d say I’d only do it with David.” It looks as if Sorkin has found a way to continue without Fincher.

According to insiders, no offers have been made, and the film is still being developed. Meanwhile, THR says Madison would play Frances Haugen, the data engineer-turned-whistleblower who went to the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Wall Street Journal with her information. White would play the former WSJ tech reporter who leads the breaking of the Facebook files.

What do you think about Jeremy Strong possibly stepping into the role of Mark Zuckerberg for The Social Network Part II? Makeup artists do some incredible things with prosthetics, and I’ve no doubt Strong could depict the Facebook mogul’s bizarre mannerisms, awkward aura, and vast intelligence.

