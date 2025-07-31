Jeremy Allen White and Mikey Madison are being eyed to join Aaron Sorkin’s The Social Network Part II

Aaron Sorkin is set to write and direct The Social Network Part II for Sony Pictures. The Oscar-winning original premiered 15 years ago under the direction of David Fincher. This time, Sorkin draws inspiration from The Facebook Files, a 2021 investigative series by The Wall Street Journal that exposed troubling revelations about the platform’s inner workings and global impact. The movie is still being developed and was announced only a month ago, so it is not yet known if there will be any returning cast members from the original film.

However, Deadline is reporting that Emmy Award-winner Jeremy Allen White and Academy Award-winner Mikey Madison are being eyed to sign onto the Facebook sequel. The inside sources are clarifying that no formal offers have yet gone out to the actors, but these are Sorkin’s current top choices for his script. Sony Pictures, who will be distributing the film, has not made a comment on the news. It is not known what roles Sorkin is wanting to fill with these actors. Perhaps White will step into the shoes of Mark Zuckerberg since Jesse Eisenberg, who portrayed him in the first film, has not been announced to return.

In 2020, Sorkin expressed his desire to return to the world of The Social Network, but only if David Fincher returned to direct. “People have been talking to me about [a sequel] because of what we’ve discovered is the dark side of Facebook,” he said. “Do I want to write that movie? Yeah I do. I will only write it if [David Fincher] directs it. If Billy Wilder came back from the grave and said he wanted to direct it, I’d say I’d only do it with David.” It looks as if Sorkin has found a way to continue without Fincher.

While Fincher isn’t holding the reins this time around, Sorkin does have more experience behind the camera than he once did. In the last decade, he’s helmed Molly’s Game, The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Being the Ricardos. The Social Network received eight nominations at the 83rd Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor. It won three, including Best Adapted Screenplay for Sorkin.