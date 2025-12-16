When does Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere come to Digital and Blu-ray platforms?

The Boss is finally coming home! On Tuesday, 20th Century Studios revealed that Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, a powerful and intimate portrait of creativity, ambition, and the cost of chasing a dream, will arrive on digital platforms (Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home) on December 23 and on 4K Blu-ray on January 20.

What is Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere about?

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere chronicles the making of Bruce Springsteen’s 1982 “Nebraska” album. Recorded on a 4-track recorder in Springsteen’s New Jersey bedroom, the album marked a pivotal time in his life and is considered one of his most enduring works – a raw, haunted acoustic record populated by lost souls searching for a reason to believe. The musician and songwriter is portrayed with great heart and sound by Jeremy Allen White (The Bear, Shameless), who authentically plays guitar and sings in this artful performance that has garnered critical acclaim as “captivating” and “the real deal,” a role for which White was recently honored with a Golden Globes nomination for “Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama.”

Equal parts intimate and inspiring, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere delves into the personal history and creative drive behind Bruce Springsteen’s work, offering longtime fans a deeper insight while inviting viewers into a universal story of ambition and self-discovery. Centered on a young musician wrestling with the moments when “the quiet gets a little loud,” the film deepens appreciation for the sacrifice and emotional truth that shaped Springsteen’s work, resonating with anyone drawn to honest, personal storytelling.

Does Deliver Me From Nowhere come with Bonus Content?

Upon purchasing the film on Digital or 4K Blu-ray platforms, you’ll gain access to special features to enhance your viewing experience.

Exclusive Four-Act Documentary: Making Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Act 1: From Book to Screen — See how Warren Zanes' moving book inspired filmmakers to bring Bruce Springsteen's most intimate chapter to life on screen.

Act 2: Beyond the Music — An intimate look at Bruce Springsteen's raw and enduring masterpiece "Nebraska" — its sound, spirit, and powerful influence on the film's tone and emotion.

Act 3: Becoming Bruce Springsteen — Jeremy Allen White dives deep into the mind and music of Bruce Springsteen, capturing the grit, grace, and humanity that define the icon's artistry.

Act 4: Deep Authenticity — From vintage wardrobe to the Asbury Park boardwalk, experience how the filmmakers captured the raw soul of Bruce Springsteen's New Jersey.

*Bonus features may vary by product and retailer

JoBlo’s Chris Bumbray gave Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere an 8/10 in his review, saying, “It’s a vulnerable portrait of an artist known for how real and empathetic he is, so it’s fitting that the biopic he gets has the same kind of resonance.” I also have it on good authority from my friend Huw, who’s the biggest Springsteen fan I’ve ever known, that the film is a glorious portrait of the artist’s craft, creativity, and love for establishing narrative soundscapes that paint a broad picture of sacrifice and love hitting like a freight train.

