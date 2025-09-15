Jersey goes Nebraska as Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere gets full trailer

While they were blowing up the Chicken Man in Philly, last night also brought the release of the full trailer for Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, the film which chronicles the making of Bruce Springsteen’s 1982 album Nebraska.

In the trailer for Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, we get a clear idea of the mindset of Bruce Springsteen (Jeremy Allen White) ahead of the recording of what would end up being a solo album, Nebraska. Fresh off of double album The River, the studio and manager Jon Landau (Jeremy Strong) are hoping to capitalize on his superstardom. But he has something else he wants to explore…

As Scott Cooper said of Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, “Nebraska is where Bruce chose truth over expectation—a choice that still reverberates through everything he’s written since. At that crossroads, he could have chased the bright lights and the roar of arenas, but instead he turned inward, armed only with silence, a four-track recorder, and the courage to confront himself. For him to trust me with telling that story—the most vulnerable chapter of his life—is the greatest honor I’ve ever had as a filmmaker.”

Bruce Springsteen himself — who visited the set of Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere many times — has been actively supportive of the movie, saying, “This film takes a couple years out of my life and looks at them very closely, a time when I made ‘Nebraska’ and went through some personal difficulties. I’m so appreciative of Jeremy Allen White and the entire cast for their wonderful and moving performances—and Scott Cooper, one of the most generous collaborators I’ve ever worked with.”

For fans not just of The Boss but also Nebraska (more specifically the history of it), one week before Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere hits theaters will see the release of Electric Nebraska, which Springsteen long denied even existed. That album drops on October 17th, with the film out on October 24th.

Reviews out of its debut at the Telluride Film Festival only amped up excitement for the film, which currently sits at a 93% on Rotten Tomatoes and could very well be headed towards the Academy Awards, at least for stars White and Strong.

What do you think of the new trailer for Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere? Are you going to take the thunder road and catch it in theaters?