Bruce Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere first reactions are on fire

There’s always pressure when you’re making a biopic about a living subject, but fortunately for fans of The Boss, it looks like Bruce Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere is born to run, taking in hugely positive reviews out of its debut at the Telluride Film Festival.

Based on the first screening, Deliver Me from Nowhere proved all night that it has taken a unique approach to the biopic. We knew it centered on a specific moment in Springsteen’s life, but it has apparently found a tone that finds an intimacy and truth in ways that we have practically been trained to expect in such movies. Check out some of the first reactions to Deliver Me from Nowhere below:

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere – Much more restrained and quiet than you expect. Avoids a lot of the worst biopic cliches. The corny Jeremy Strong monologues from the trailer are absent here. It’s a brooding character study focusing on a short, crucial transition period in… pic.twitter.com/xshYwnKh0B August 30, 2025

SPRINGSTEEN: DELIVER ME FROM NOWHERE is a deeply moving character study that strongly resonates with raw emotion, intimately capturing the creativity and the pain of Bruce Springsteen. Rather than following the familiar beats of a studio-crafted musician biopic, the film embraces… pic.twitter.com/GL7YGyD5vz — Matt Neglia @Telluride (@NextBestPicture) August 30, 2025

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere is a religious experience. Jeremy Allen White channels The Boss and brilliantly captures the feel of Bruce Springsteen in some of his darkest times. I had my breath taken away in this tale of facing depression and coming out on the other side. pic.twitter.com/1y4CJI9www — Joey Magidson (@JoeyMagidson) August 30, 2025

Expectedly, Jeremy Allen White is earning huge praise for playing Bruce Springsteen; we also evidently have another brilliant turn from Jeremy Strong as Bruce’s longtime manager, Jon Landau, possibly doing what he did in The Apprentice as Roy Cohn – at times outshining the stellar lead performance. No doubt we can expect to see both White and Strong as Oscar contenders in their respective categories.

Well ahead of its Telluride premiere – which The Boss himself was in attendance for – Bruce praised the cast of Deliver Me from Nowhere, citing not only White and Strong but also the great Stephen Graham, who plays his father.

While many reviews are saying that it stands out in the world of biopics, other initial reactions to Deliver Me from Nowhere do point out that it pretty much can’t help but avoid some trappings, which I’ll chalk up to being collateral damage. As such, Bruce Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere is still goin’ down as one of my most-anticipated films of 2025.

Deliver Me from Nowhere works as a spare character study of a depressed rock god on the cusp of superstardom, falls flat whenever it tries to flesh that out with biopic trappings. i'll take it over the Dylan one any day.



my review: https://t.co/LiA5jqRxha pic.twitter.com/Brc8y6f4Q1 — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) August 30, 2025

#Telluride: Scott Cooper’s film wants to be the “Nebraska” of rock biopics, but it lacks the finesse to retain the essence of that sound when transferring it into the body of a commercial biopic.



Read our review for "Springsteen: Deliver from Nowhere": https://t.co/WW209W6hE1 pic.twitter.com/jqbIvt48t3 — IndieWire (@IndieWire) August 30, 2025

Deliver Me from Nowhere tracks The Boss as he writes and records 1982’s Nebraska, one of his most important albums, which he completed himself using a four-track recorder in his bedroom. It remains one of the truly stark albums in music history, channeling themes of murder, alienation and more that draws from Terrence Malick’s Badlands, Gothic literature and American history.

What do you think of the initial reactions to Bruce Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere? Get dancing in the dark and let us know below!