Bruce Springsteen praises “tremendous” cast of Deliver Me From Nowhere

Bruce Springsteen may have been born to run, but he also has a side hobby in snooping around on movie sets. The Boss would often make himself at home during production of upcoming film Deliver Me From Nowhere, visiting the filming locations — particularly in New Jersey — fairly often. And while he put himself in a position where he had to witness some bizarro version of his life, he did also get to see some excellent talent portraying it.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Bruce Springsteen admitted that there could be some awkward moments while cameras rolled on Deliver Me From Nowhere (officially retitled so Bruce’s name precedes) but had faith in the likes of Jeremy Allen White and Jeremy Strong, who play The Boss and manager Jon Landau. “I mean, there’s some unusualness to it because the movie involves, in some ways, some of the most painful days of my life. But it was a great project, and Jeremy and Jeremy Strong were both fantastic, terrific in it as were all the other actors. Stephen Graham plays my dad, and he’s out of this world, but everybody that was engaged in the film, they were all tremendous.”

As for his frequent visits to the set of Deliver Me From Nowhere, Bruce Springsteen said he was welcomed more than maybe he felt like he should’ve been. “I’m sure it’s much worse for the actor than for me. Jeremy Allen White was very, very tolerant of me the days that I would appear on the set. I said to him, ‘Look, anytime I’m in the way, just give me the look and I’m on my way home.’ So the days that I got out there, he was wonderfully tolerant with me being there. And it was just fun. It was enjoyable…If there was a scene coming up that was sometimes really deeply personal, I wanted the actors to feel completely free, and I didn’t want to get in the way, and so I would just stay at home. If Scott Cooper, the director, wanted or needed me there for something, I would try to make it.”

Deliver Me From Nowhere chronicles Bruce Springsteen around the time of recording solo album Nebraska. The film is due out on October 24th.