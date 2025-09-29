Get ready to Pay Your Money Down because tickets for Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere are now on sale

Attention, Bruce Springsteen superfans, now’s the time to rent a Pink Cadillac, drive past The River, beyond the Secret Garden, and relive your Glory Days on the way to what’s bound to be your most anticipated movie of the year, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere. That’s right, baby, for those who were Born to Run, tickets are now on sale for Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, which chronicles the making of Bruce Springsteen’s 1982 album “Nebraska,” when he was a young musician on the cusp of global superstardom. The film will premiere in theaters on October 24.

What’s that? You want to prove you’re Tougher Than the Rest when it comes to spending money on tickets to the show? Feel free to Pay Your Money Down for Fandango‘s Premium Pick Pack, which includes one ticket to Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, plus an Exclusive Pick Pack including one guitar pick set, all for just $34.99!

As the film’s director and co-writer Scott Cooper said of Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, “Nebraska is where Bruce chose truth over expectation—a choice that still reverberates through everything he’s written since. At that crossroads, he could have chased the bright lights and the roar of arenas, but instead he turned inward, armed only with silence, a four-track recorder, and the courage to confront himself. For him to trust me with telling that story—the most vulnerable chapter of his life—is the greatest honor I’ve ever had as a filmmaker.”

I know at least one person who will undoubtedly spring for the Premium Pick Pack when Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere comes to his neck of the woods. I often wonder if there’s a musician who could get the biopic treatment that I’d freak out over. Maynard James Keenan, perhaps? Man, I can’t imagine how difficult he’d be to pin down for a project like that. David Byrne would be engaging. Oh, wait! Forget those two, give me a Björk biopic! From her early days in The Sugarcubes to the Swan Dress and finally her turn into a musical enigma. Give me that! Give the camera to Michel Gondry and let’s go!

Which musician would you like to see get their own biopic? Who would direct it? Let us know in the comments section below.