JoBlo Originals

Poll: What’s the best music biopic?

By
Posted 7 hours ago
deliver me from nowheredeliver me from nowhere

Music biopics are bigger than ever. Every year, we can expect at least a few, with Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere hitting theatres this week. Why are they so popular? Well, there are a few reasons. For one thing, they can reignite interest in a musician’s catalogue. For another, they are easy awards bait for actors and can make stars under the best circumstances. For an easy example, just look at Austin Butler, who was mostly unknown before landing the starring role in Elvis – and now he’s so big it seems like he’s going to lead the big-budget Miami Vice remake.

However, there’s a danger to music biopics. For one thing, actors can become too identified with the role. This nearly happened to Butler, who seemingly couldn’t shake his Elvis voice for years, with it showing up in his follow-up projects like Masters of the Air (arguably – Dune: Part Two was the first time he finally ditched it). The other danger is that fans could claim a story is whitewashed, with Bohemian Rhapsody especially disliked by many fans of Queen for the liberties it took with Freddy Mercury’s story. Legally, they can also be a minefield, with the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic caught up in legal limbo, which has resulted in extensive reshoots and retooling. 

Perhaps that’s why some directors opt for a more unconventional approach, with this week’s Springsteen flick only covering a particular part of his career (although given the middling box office, perhaps that was a mistake). At any rate, expect plenty of music biopics to come, with Ridley Scott still planning his Bee Gees epic, and no less than four Beatles biopics (one for each member) hitting theatres in 2028.

With that in mind, what is your favourite music biopic? Please take the poll below and let us know!

Favorite Music Biopic
395 votes · 395 answers
VoteResults

Tags: ,

About the Author

Chris Bumbray
Editor-in-Chief - JoBlo
5,484 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Goodfellas, A Clockwork Orange, Boogie Nights, Goldfinger, Casablanca, Scarface (83 version), read more Heat, The Guns of Navarone, The Dirty Dozen, Pulp Fiction, Taxi Driver, Blade Runner, any film noir

Likes: Movies, LP's, James Bond, true hollywood memoirs, The Bret Easton read more Ellis Podcast, every sixties british pop band, every 80s new wave band - in fact just generally all eighties songs, even the really shit ones, and of course, Tom Friggin' Cruise!

Latest Deliver Me From Nowhere News

See More

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  5. Greenland: Migration
  6. Send Help
  7. The Running Man (2025)
  8. Mortal Kombat 2
  9. The RIP
  10. Project Hail Mary

Breaking News

The 1986 classic Highlander is getting a reboot from director Chad Stahelski - but does it need one? Can the new movie live up to the OG?

JoBlo Originals

Does Highlander Need a Reboot?

Posted 2 weeks ago
The 1986 classic Highlander is getting a reboot from director Chad Stahelski - but does it need one? Can the new movie live up to the OG?
Marvel will be publishing a comic book that serves as a prequel to director Dan Trachtenberg's Predator: Badlands

JoBlo Originals

Why Make Predator: Badlands PG-13?

Posted 4 days ago
If the Predator series suddenly pivots to PG-13, then it becomes just another Marvel-style series for Disney to exploit. But, is it already too late?