Jeremy Allen White is Bruce Springsteen in “boss” trailer for Deliver Me From Nowhere

We usually associate Bruce Springsteen with only one state: New Jersey. But we can’t forget about Nebraska, as that 1982 album marked one of the most significant moments in The Boss’ career. Now, that making of that album – and the significance of that point in Bruce’s life – is the focus of the film Deliver Me From Nowhere, the full trailer of which has arrived almost immediately following the first teaser from yesterday.

The opening of the trailer for Deliver Me From Nowhere sees Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen behind the wheel of a new car (Bruce may have sung about used cars, but he wasn’t buying them at that point in his career!). It’s there that there’s an immediate question of his identity, thus triggering the events that would lead him to retreat and record Nebraska.

In addition to seeing White both introspectively approaching Nebraska and tearing it up on stage, we get a look at longtime producer Jon Landau as played by Jeremy Strong. It’s he who outlines the themes that we can expect to be explored in Deliver Me From Nowhere, as he tries to sell the concept album to Columbia. “When Bruce was little, he had a hole in the floor in his bedroom. The floor, it’s supposed to be solid. You’re supposed to be able to stand on. Bruce, he didn’t have that. Bruce is a repairman. And what he’s doing with this album, is he’s repairing that hole in his floor. He’s repairing that hole in himself. And once he’s done that, he’s gonna repair the entire world.” That might seem a little on the nose, but if it has to do with Bruce Springsteen, count me – and his legion of fans who have followed him for the past 50+ years – in. Now, the countdown is on – as much as we are used to Bruce’s famous 1, 2, 3, 4!

Nebraska was recorded on a four-track recorder with only Bruce in the room. Taking inspiration from gothic literature, American history and Terrence Malick’s Badlands – which is visually referenced in the trailer for Deliver Me From Nowhere – the album stands as one of the finest and boldest pieces of independent music ever recorded.

The cast also includes Paul Walter Hauser, David Krumholtz, Odessa Young, Stephen Graham, and Marc Maron. Deliver Me From Nowhere will hit theaters on October 24th.

What do you think of the trailer for Deliver Me From Nowhere?