Bruce Springsteen on Jeremy Allen White playing him in Deliver Me From Nowhere

Jeremy Allen White plays Bruce Springsteen in Deliver Me from Nowhere, and the actor has received the stamp of approval from the Boss himself. “ He sings very well, ” Springsteen told Jim Rotolo in an interview on Sirius XM. “ It’s a tremendous cast of people. They cast the film beautifully, so it’s very exciting. “

Springsteen continued, “ Jeremy is such a terrific actor that you just fall right into it. He’s got an interpretation of me that I think the fans will deeply recognize and he’s just done a great job, so I’ve had a lot of fun being on the set when I can get there. ”

Springsteen’s manager, Jon Landau, was equally enthusiastic about White playing the lead role. “ Oh my god, he’s just perfect. The casting is great, ” Landau said last October. “ [Director] Scott [Cooper] said to me at the beginning, he said, ‘We get the right cast, and we’ll tell this story right,’ and he got the right cast. “

Related Get a first look at Jeremy Allen White as The Boss in the first image of Deliver Me From Nowhere

Deliver Me from Nowhere is about “ Bruce Springsteen and the long effort to put together his seminal Nebraska album, which started to take shape as he and the E Street Band were laying down tracks for his massive hit album Born in the USA. ” In addition to White, the film stars Jeremy Strong, Paul Walter Hauser, Odessa Young, Stephen Graham, and Gaby Hoffmann. Scott Cooper (Crazy Heart) is directing from a script he wrote based on Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska by Warren Zanes.