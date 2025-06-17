Deliver Me from Nowhere presses play on a teaser for the Bruce Springsteen biopic ahead of tomorrow’s full trailer

20th Century Studios is ready to press play on a teaser for Deliver Me from Nowhere, the biographical musical drama film starring Jeremy Allen White (The Bear, Shameless) as the American rock singer and icon Bruce Springsteen. The teaser is an amuse-bouche for tomorrow’s full trailer reveal, with the Scott Cooper-directed (Crazy Heart, The Pale Blue Eye) feature focusing on the conception of Springsteen’s album Nebraska.

Today’s Deliver Me from Nowhere teaser presents a 30-second clip of someone (presumably Bruce Springsteen or a record executive) inserting a cassette tape into a diesel-looking stereo system. The sound of the tape getting loaded into the deck and subsequent button presses emits some inspired ASMR for audiophiles as reels rotate. The cassette, marked ‘Colts Neck – DEMO,’ plays an early cut of the Boss’s pop-influenced hit ‘Born in the U.S.A.,’ before the screen fades to black.

Deliver Me from Nowhere is about “Bruce Springsteen and the long effort to put together his seminal Nebraska album, which started to take shape as he and the E Street Band were laying down tracks for his massive hit album Born in the USA.” In addition to White, the film stars Jeremy Strong, Paul Walter Hauser, Odessa Young, Stephen Graham, and Gaby Hoffmann. Scott Cooper is directing from a script he wrote based on Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska by Warren Zanes.

In a statement, Scott Cooper said, “I once read that Nebraska is an album that moves you to the marrow of your bones. I couldn’t agree more. Bruce Springsteen, and Nebraska, in particular, have had a profound impact on me and my work. Through themes of despair, disillusionment, and the struggles of everyday Americans, Bruce has formed an unparalleled legacy, painting an unflinching portrait of the human condition. Yet, amidst the darkness, a sense of resilience and a sense of hope shines through, reflecting an indomitable spirit. That’s the Bruce I’ve come to know and love and will honor with this film. Warren Zanes’ wonderful telling of this chapter in Bruce’s life is ripe for cinematic adaptation. This film has the potential to be a transformative cinematic experience, offering audiences a window into the soul of Bruce Springsteen and the universal truths that bind us all together.”

Are you excited about tomorrow’s Deliver Me from Nowhere trailer? Will Jeremy Allen White sound like the Boss? Which of Springsteen’s hits do you hope to hear in the film? Let us know in the comments section below.

Deliver Me from Nowhere opens in theaters on October 23, 2025.