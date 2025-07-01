The Bear has been renewed for season 5

Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and the rest of the staff aren’t done in the kitchen just yet. FX has renewed The Bear for season 5, with the new season expected to debut on Hulu sometime next year. The fourth season debuted less than a week ago, on June 25.

“ The Bear continues to be a fan favorite worldwide, and their response to this season — as seen through incredibly high viewership — has been as spectacular as any of its previous seasons, ” FX chairman John Landgraf said in a statement. “ Year-in and year-out, [creator] Chris Storer, the producers, cast and crew make The Bear one of the best shows on television, and we are excited that they will continue to tell this magnificent story. “

The announcement doesn’t say this will be the final season of The Bear, but it’s easy to imagine the series choosing this moment to end on a high note. Since its debut, the show’s leads (Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach) have seen their stars rise significantly. With all three now juggling major projects, coordinating schedules is likely quite the challenge. White is playing Bruce Springsteen in Scott Cooper’s Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, which will hit theaters on October 24. He’s also set to appear in The Mandalorian & Grogu as Rotta the Hutt.

Edebiri will star alongside Julia Roberts and Andrew Garfield in Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming thriller After the Hunt, as well as James L. Brooks’ Ella McCay, which also stars Emma Mackey, Woody Harrelson, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

And of course, Moss-Bachrach has joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Ben Grimm/The Thing in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.