The Fantastic Four: First Steps gets a final trailer ahead of July release

The latest addition in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thunderbolts*, just reached theatres at the start of last month – but the next entry in the franchise isn’t far off, as The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to reach theatres on July 25th. With that date exactly one month away, the final trailer for the film has now dropped online and can be seen in the embed above.

There have been several attempts to bring the Fantastic Four to the screen over the years, to varying levels of success. Roger Corman produced a low budget adaptation of the comic book back in 1994, but it was never officially released. (You can find it if you really want to see it, though.) Tim Story directed two big budget Fantastic Four movies that were released by 20th Century Fox, Fantastic Four (2005) and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007). In 2015, Fox gave the property to Josh Trank so he could bring a reboot to the screen… and that just turned out to be a collection of bad ideas. The Fantastic Four movies have never fully lived up to the potential of the concept and characters. Now, with The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the characters have come home to Marvel Studios and are officially joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Here’s hoping this will turn out to be the Fantastic Four movie we’ve been waiting for all along.

The film stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic; Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman; Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing, and Julia Garner as the Shalla-Bal version of the Silver Surfer. Additionally, the great Ralph Ineson plays Galactus, the Devourer of Worlds. Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles also joined the cast of the retro-future movie, and Matthew Wood provides the voice of the robot H.E.R.B.I.E.

The official synopsis for The Fantastic Four: First Steps: Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ben Grimm/The Thing as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will launch Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is being directed by Matt Shakman (WandaVision) from a script by Eric Pearson, Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan, and Ian Springer. Shakman has teased that the movie will be unlike anything we’ve seen from Marvel so far. “It’s different in so many ways,” Shakman said. “I wish I could be specific. I wish I could say more. But we are doing things very differently from a story standpoint, from an approach to the filmmaking standpoint, that really fits the material. I wish I could say more. I would love to, but I can’t. But I think it’s going to be unlike anything you’ve seen before, and certainly unlike anything at Marvel that you’ve seen before.”

Are you looking forward to The Fantastic Four: First Steps? Take a look at the final trailer, then let us know by leaving a comment below.