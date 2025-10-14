Movie News

Sinners star Wunmi Mosaku joins Aaron Sorkin’s The Social Reckoning

By
Posted 3 hours ago
The Social Reckoning, Wunmi MosakuThe Social Reckoning, Wunmi Mosaku

Deadline reports that Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners) has joined the cast of The Social Reckoning, Aaron Sorkin’s upcoming follow-up to The Social Network.

There are no details on who Mosaku will play in the film, but she joins a cast that includes Jeremy Strong (Succession) as Mark Zuckerberg, Mikey Madison (Anora) as whistleblower Frances Haugen, and Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) as Jeff Horowitz, the Wall Street Journal reporter who wrote a series of articles that exposed the troubling revelations about Facebook’s inner workings and global impact. Bill Burr (The Mandalorian) will also appear in the movie.

Sorkin, who wrote the original film, will write and direct The Social Reckoning. The official logline reads: “A companion piece to the hit film, The Social Network, Sorkin’s original screenplay tells the true story of how Frances Haugen (Madison), a young Facebook engineer, enlists the help of Jeff Horwitz (White), a Wall Street Journal reporter, to go on a dangerous journey that ends up blowing the whistle on the social network’s most guarded secrets.

Related
Wunmi Mosaku joins Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan genre project

It has previously been reported that the film will “focus on how the company’s own reporting pointed to the negative effects the company’s social media was having on teens and kids, how it knew misinformation was proliferating and causing violence and how it contributed to the violent insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021.” Others have said that the film’s scope will go even further, exploring Facebook’s effects on teens and preteens, its role in inciting violence, and its influence in countries far beyond U.S. borders. It will hit theaters on October 9, 2026.

Mosaku was most recently seen starring alongside Michael B. Jordan in Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, but she’s also known for playing Hunter B-15 in Marvel’s Loki series and Deadpool & Wolverine.

I’m still not quite sure how to feel about The Social Reckoning. The original film carried the stigma of being “that Facebook movie,” but with Aaron Sorkin’s sharp writing, David Fincher’s precision behind the camera, and a stellar cast led by Jesse Eisenberg, it turned out to be one of the defining films of its decade. I’ll give this follow-up the benefit of the doubt, but while Sorkin remains one of the best screenwriters working today, his track record as a director hasn’t exactly blown me away.

Source: Deadline
Tags: ,

About the Author

Kevin Fraser
News Editor
11,269 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Alien, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, read more Braveheart, The Bridge on the River Kwai, City of God, Cloud Atlas, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Edge, The Fifth Element, Galaxy Quest, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Godfather Parts I & II, Goodfellas, The Good the Bad and the Ugly, Gladiator, Lawrence of Arabia, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, The Magnificent Seven, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, The Prestige, Prisoners, Psycho, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Rear Window, The Shining, Sorcerer, The Talented Mr. Ripley, There Will be Blood, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, Zodiac

Likes: Drawing, cooking, watching movies, trying and failing to come up with read more more items for my likes list.

Latest Wunmi Mosaku News

See More

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Tron: Ares
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  5. Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
  6. Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein
  7. The Black Phone 2
  8. The Running Man (2025)
  9. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  10. Mortal Kombat 2

Breaking News

The 1986 classic Highlander is getting a reboot from director Chad Stahelski - but does it need one? Can the new movie live up to the OG?

JoBlo Originals

Does Highlander Need a Reboot?

Posted 4 days ago
The 1986 classic Highlander is getting a reboot from director Chad Stahelski - but does it need one? Can the new movie live up to the OG?
Marvel will be publishing a comic book that serves as a prequel to director Dan Trachtenberg's Predator: Badlands

JoBlo Originals

Why Make Predator: Badlands PG-13?

Posted 6 days ago
If the Predator series suddenly pivots to PG-13, then it becomes just another Marvel-style series for Disney to exploit. But, is it already too late?