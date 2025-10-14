Sinners star Wunmi Mosaku joins Aaron Sorkin’s The Social Reckoning

Deadline reports that Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners) has joined the cast of The Social Reckoning, Aaron Sorkin’s upcoming follow-up to The Social Network.

There are no details on who Mosaku will play in the film, but she joins a cast that includes Jeremy Strong (Succession) as Mark Zuckerberg, Mikey Madison (Anora) as whistleblower Frances Haugen, and Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) as Jeff Horowitz, the Wall Street Journal reporter who wrote a series of articles that exposed the troubling revelations about Facebook’s inner workings and global impact. Bill Burr (The Mandalorian) will also appear in the movie.

Sorkin, who wrote the original film, will write and direct The Social Reckoning. The official logline reads: “ A companion piece to the hit film, The Social Network, Sorkin’s original screenplay tells the true story of how Frances Haugen (Madison), a young Facebook engineer, enlists the help of Jeff Horwitz (White), a Wall Street Journal reporter, to go on a dangerous journey that ends up blowing the whistle on the social network’s most guarded secrets. “

It has previously been reported that the film will “ focus on how the company’s own reporting pointed to the negative effects the company’s social media was having on teens and kids, how it knew misinformation was proliferating and causing violence and how it contributed to the violent insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021. ” Others have said that the film’s scope will go even further, exploring Facebook’s effects on teens and preteens, its role in inciting violence, and its influence in countries far beyond U.S. borders. It will hit theaters on October 9, 2026.

Mosaku was most recently seen starring alongside Michael B. Jordan in Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, but she’s also known for playing Hunter B-15 in Marvel’s Loki series and Deadpool & Wolverine.

I’m still not quite sure how to feel about The Social Reckoning. The original film carried the stigma of being “that Facebook movie,” but with Aaron Sorkin’s sharp writing, David Fincher’s precision behind the camera, and a stellar cast led by Jesse Eisenberg, it turned out to be one of the defining films of its decade. I’ll give this follow-up the benefit of the doubt, but while Sorkin remains one of the best screenwriters working today, his track record as a director hasn’t exactly blown me away.