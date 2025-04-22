Andrew Garfield would love to play Spider-Man again but it would have to be something “very weird”

Andrew Garfield first played Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man. A sequel followed, and although there were plans for more movies, Sony Pictures ultimately went back to the drawing board and collaborated with Marvel Studios to reboot the character in the MCU. Thus, Garfield’s tenure as Spider-Man came to a premature end. But as we know, the actor returned for Spider-Man: No Way Home (alongside Tobey Maguire) to give his character a little closure.

There have been rumblings that Garfield could come back yet again, but nothing is official. For his part, Garfield told the crowd at the Middle East Film & Comic-Con in Abu Dhabi that he would be down to reprise the role, but it would have to be for something “ very weird. “

“ I would love to play the character again in some capacity, but I think it would have to be very weird. I would want to do something very strange. I would want to do something very unique and offbeat and surprising, ” Garfield said. “ Kind of like the creative freedom they have with the animated Spider-Verse movies. “

Avengers: Doomsday and/or Avengers: Secret Wars might just be weird enough, as the films are looking to be packed with every single Marvel character. Time will tell if Garfield will put in an appearance, as the actor has said that “ no one’s gonna trust anything I say from now on ” after he repeatedly denied being in No Way Home.

Tom Holland’s Peter Parker will return in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which director Destin Daniel Cretton teased at CinemaCon earlier this month. “ Everyday right now, I’m exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of incredible artists of the world. How to swing, how to create an emotional story and a ride we haven’t seen before, ” Cretton said. “ They tell me it’s tradition to tell you something about the film, that no one knows. We do have a trailer even though we didn’t share anything. ” Spider-Man: Brand New Day will hit theaters on July 31, 2026, placing it right between Avengers: Doomsday on May 1, 2026 and Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027.

Would you like to see Andrew Garfield return as Spider-Man or should the franchise move on?