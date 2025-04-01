Destin Daniel Cretton swings into Sony’s CinemaCon panel to reveal the title of Marvel’s next Spider-Man movie

Destin Daniel Cretton appeared at CinemaCon this evening for the first time to share the official title of Sony’s next live-action Spider-Man movie, which will star Tom Holland as the friendly neighborhood wallcrawler. The next film in Holland’s Spider-Verse is Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
During the panel, Cretton said his one-year-old’s first words were ‘Spider-Man.’ He also shared how he lost some money playing roulette.
“Everyday right now, I’m exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of incredible artists of the world. How to swing, how to create an emotional story and a ride we haven’t seen before,” said Cretton.
“They tell me it’s tradition to tell you something about the film, that no one knows. We do have a trailer even though we didn’t share anything,” Cretton teased. He gestured to Tom Holland on a big screen.
“I know we left you with a massive cliffhanger,” Holland said, referring to how Sony and Marvel left things at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, with Doctor Strange erasing Peter’s identity from the 616 timeline. Holland then shared the upcoming film’s title, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, saying he can’t wait for fans to check it out on July 31, 2026.
