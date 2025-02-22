Tom Holland moves out of Christopher Nolan’s way as Spider-Man 4 release is pushed back

The release of Spider-Man 4 has been pushed back to give a little more space between it and The Odyssey, which will also star Tom Holland.

Next July is going to be a big month for Tom Holland. Not only will the actor be reprising the role of Peter Parker for Spider-Man 4, but he’ll also be starring alongside Matt Damon in Christoper Nolan’s The Odyssey. The two films were previously slated to hit theaters within a week of one another, but Sony Pictures has shifted the release date for Spider-Man 4, pushing the film back to July 31, 2026. That’s now two weeks after The Odyssey is due to hit theaters on July 17th.

That’s still mighty close, but it does provide a little more breathing room between the two movies. We don’t know much about Spider-Man 4 at this point, only that Holland will be returning and that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton will be taking the helm. In October, Holland said the script was coming along nicely. “The writers are doing a great job. I read it three weeks ago and it really lit a fire in me,” Holland said. “Zendaya and I sat down and read it together and we at times were bouncing around the living room like this is a real movie worthy of the fans’ respect.

As for The Odyssey, the film is now in production. It’s based on the epic poem by Homer, which tells the tale of Odysseus, King of Ithaca, and his journey home after the ten-year Trojan War. The trip was filled with peril, including encounters with the Cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens, and the witch-goddess Circe. At home, Odysseus is presumed dead, and his wife Penelope and son Telemachus must contend with groups of unruly suitors who each want Penelope’s hand in marriage to control the kingdom.

Nolan has assembled quite the stacked cast for The Odyssey. In addition to Holland, the cast includes Matt Damon, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, John Leguizamo, Elliot Page, Mia Goth, Corey Hawkins, Himesh Patel, Bill Irwin, Samantha Morton, and more. When Universal Pictures officially announced the project last year, the studio described it as “a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology.” Some reports have stated that this could be Nolan’s most expensive film to date, as it’s expected to cost upwards of $250 million.

Source: THR
