Spider-Man 4 confirmed for 2026 with a suspicious release date; Tom Holland to star with Destin Daniel Cretton directing

With Venom: The Last Dance wrapping up one live-action Spider-Verse trilogy, Sony’s not wasting anytime in greenlighting the next Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland. Indeed, Sony just set an Untitled Spider-Man Movie for a July 24, 2026 release date. They’re also confirming that Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton, who was originally set to direct the MCU’s now-scrapped Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, will be taking the helm as director. He takes over from Jon Watts, who directed the last three Spider-Man movies with Tom Holland.

However, there’s a bit of a wrinkle. The fourth Spider-Man movie is set to come out in theaters only one week after Christopher Nolan’s next film, in which Tom Holland is set to appear opposite Matt Damon. This strikes an odd note, as it would be strange to have two massive Tom Holland movies open within a week of each other, especially given that the star will be amid huge global press tours for both films. Part of me wonders whether or not this is gamesmanship on the side of Sony, who might be trying to send a message here…

It’s certainly possible that one of the two films could move its release date (or simply open a week apart), but given the scope of the productions and their similar release windows, it’s possible Holland may have to choose one film over the other – although hopefully, the two studios can work out the schedule. Not much is known about the Nolan film, with rumours running the gamut of it being a vampire film, a spy yarn, or even a quasi-remake of Best Movie You Never Saw favourite, Blue Thunder.

Do you think one of the two movies will movie their release dates? Is Holland going to have to choose one over the other? Let us know in the comments.