Sony ensnares Stranger Things breakout Sadie Sink to star alongside Tom Holland in Spider-Man 4

Stranger Things breakout Sadie Sink is getting caught in Sony‘s web as she prepares to join Tom Holland for the next chapter of the Spider-Man franchise. Sony isn’t commenting on Sink’s addition to the cast, but Deadline isn’t afraid to spill the beans. Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker in Spider-Man 4, while Sadie Sink’s role remains a mystery.

Destin Daniel Cretton, director of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, will direct Sony’s next Spider-Man movie, which Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige will produce. While Sink’s role is not confirmed, whispers around the Hollywood watercooler suggest she’s playing Jean Grey of Marvel’s X-Men. Is that because Sink is a redhead? Possibly. She could dye her hair and play someone else entirely, so don’t take the Jean Grey check to the bank. We know that Sadie Sink’s role in Spider-Man 4 is significant, so expect a flashy announcement when Sony decides to pull the curtain back.

When last we swung with Spider-Man, he and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) borked the 616 by meddling with the Multiverse. At the movie’s conclusion, Peter makes everyone forget he exists, which will undoubtedly have consequences as he picks up the pieces of his shattered life. With this setup, Sony will reduce Zendaya and Jacob Batalon’s roles while introducing a new ensemble, beginning with Sink.

Before Sadie Sink swings onto the set of Spider-Man 4, she’s starring in the fifth and final season of Netflix’s Stranger Things, debuting on October 10. Sink joins Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, and Noah Schnapp for the final confrontation against Vecna, a sinister Freddy Krueger-like villain who terrorized the group in Season 4. According to Stranger Things stars, the fifth and final season is brutal and emotional. They say not to expect everyone to live, even your favorite characters. Then again, that’s nothing new for Stranger Things fans. We’re used to devastation.

What do you think about Sadie Sink joining the cast of Spider-Man 4? Is she playing Jean Grey? Could she be Gwen Stacy, Felicia Hardy, Jessica Drew, or Mary-Jane from an alternate universe? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.