Tom Holland says Christopher Nolan movie offer is as exciting as getting the Spider-Man call 10 years ago

Tom Holland says getting the offer to star in the new Christopher Nolan movie was as exciting as getting the Spider-Man call 10 years ago.

By
Tom Holland, Christopher Nolan, Spider-Man

It was reported earlier this week that Tom Holland was in talks to star alongside Matt Damon in the next movie from Christopher Nolan. That’s a dream come true for most actors, and Holland is no exception, telling Good Morning America that receiving the offer was reminiscent of getting the call about Spider-Man a decade ago.

All I can say is that I’m incredibly excited,” Holland said. “And obviously honored, but that’s all I can say because, to be honest, that’s all I know.” The actor added that Nolan is a director that he would say yes to without any knowledge of the project. “100% without a shadow of a doubt… When the opportunity came in, it was the phone call of a lifetime. It was reminiscent of getting the call about Spider-Man 10 years ago. It’s an amazing thing for me. I’m super proud and I’m really, really excited.

Related
Venom vs. Spider-Man? Tom Hardy is up for it

It’s still unclear exactly what type of film Nolan is developing, but it’s been said that it will be a “father-and-son” story, with sources saying it won’t be set in the present day. It’s not known whether that means the past or the future, but io9 has heard a rumour that it will be a “vampire movie set in the 1920s.” Intriguing, but again, rumour. Take it with a grain of salt at this point. Production is expected to kick off in early 2025, with Universal already slating the film for an IMAX release on July 17, 2026. In addition to directing and writing the film, Nolan will also produce with Emma Thomas under their Syncopy banner.

The film will almost certainly be a big production, as the director has previously stated that he has no intention of returning to small-scale movies, not while studios will still give him whatever he wants. “I’m drawn to working at a large scale because I know how fragile the opportunity to marshal those resources is,” Nolan said. “I know that there are so many filmmakers out there in the world who would give their eye teeth to have the resources I put together, and I feel I have the responsibility to use them in the most productive and interesting way.

Source: Good Morning America
Tags: , ,
icon More Movie News
Juror #2, Clint Eastwood
Juror #2 could be Clint Eastwood’s final movie, so why is Warner Bros. burying its release?
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, villain
Another Planet of the Apes movie is swinging our way in 2027
Fight Club breaks the first rule for its 25th anniversary with a 4K UHD disc remaster from David Fincher, theatrical re-release a new art book
A trailer has been unveiled for the Prime Video TV series Cruel Intentions, which is inspired by the 1999 cult classic
Cruel Intentions TV series trailer: Prime Video show premieres in November
View All

About the Author

10228 Articles Published

Based in Canada, Kevin Fraser has been a news editor with JoBlo since 2015. When not writing for the site, you can find him indulging in his passion for baking and adding to his increasingly large collection of movies that he can never find the time to watch.

Latest Tom Holland News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles