Zendaya and Anne Hathaway join the cast of Christopher Nolan’s next event film

Anytime Christopher Nolan announces a new project, you know it will become one of Hollywood’s most anticipated events. After blowing minds with last year’s Oppenheimer, Nolan shows no signs of slowing down as he barrels toward his next feature with an impressive cast of greats along for the ride. According to Deadline, Zendaya (Challengers, Dune: Part Two) and Anne Hathaway (The Dark Knight Rises, Alice in Wonderland) are joining Matt Damon and Tom Holland for Christopher Nolan’s next epic, releasing in theaters on July 17, 2026. Cameras should roll in early 2025, though plot details remain a mystery.

There have been plenty of rumors about this project, but only a few details. According to new reports, whispers of it being a “father-and-son” story are false. It will almost certainly be a big production, as the director has previously stated that he has no intention of returning to small-scale movies, not while he can still convince studios to give him whatever he wants.

“I’m drawn to working at a large scale because I know how fragile the opportunity to marshal those resources is,” Nolan said. “I know that there are so many filmmakers out there in the world who would give their eye teeth to have the resources I put together, and I feel I have the responsibility to use them in the most productive and interesting way.”

Nolan’s next film will be Anne Hathaway’s third collaboration with the enigmatic director after 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises and 2014’s Interstellar. Meanwhile, Zendaya’s star continues to rise after stealing hearts in Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers and adding extra spice to Dune: Part Two. Starring in one of Nolan’s films alongside her partner Tom Holland gives the young couple another chance to shine on the silver screen after leading Sony’s recent run of Spider-Man films.

What do you think Christopher Nolan’s next film is about? Are you excited for Anne Hathaway and Zendaya to join the cast? We’ll keep a close eye on this project as it develops. In the meantime, let’s see your hopes and theories about the movie in the comments section below.