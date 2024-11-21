Robert Pattinson set to reteam with Christopher Nolan on new movie

Robert Pattinson is set to reteam with Christopher Nolan on the director’s star-studded new movie, which is a complete mystery.

Robert Pattinson, Christopher Nolan, Tenet

Christopher Nolan is once again assembling a formidable cast for his new movie, and Robert Pattinson is the latest actor to join up.

The film is already set to star Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Lupita Nyong’o, Anne Hathaway, and Zendaya. Production is expected to kick off in early 2025, with Universal already slating the film for an IMAX release on July 17, 2026. In addition to directing and writing the film, Nolan will also produce with Emma Thomas under their Syncopy banner. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but there have been plenty of rumours swirling around, ranging from a period vampire thriller to a helicopter action thriller, but insiders say “nothing has come close to nailing Nolan’s real idea.

Pattinson previously starred alongside John David Washington in Nolan’s Tenet.

Die, My Love first look images feature Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson

Nolan’s new movie will almost certainly be a big production, as the director has previously stated that he has no intention of returning to small-scale movies, not while studios will still give him whatever he wants. “I’m drawn to working at a large scale because I know how fragile the opportunity to marshal those resources is,” Nolan said. “I know that there are so many filmmakers out there in the world who would give their eye teeth to have the resources I put together, and I feel I have the responsibility to use them in the most productive and interesting way.

Pattinson will next be seen in Bong Joon-ho’s highly anticipated sci-fi movie Mickey 17. The official synopsis reads: “From the Academy Award-winning writer/director of “Parasite,” Bong Joon Ho, comes his next groundbreaking cinematic experience, “Mickey 17.” The unlikely hero, Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson) has found himself in the extraordinary circumstance of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment to the job… to die, for a living.” In addition to Pattinson as the various Mickeys, the film also stars Steve Yeun, Mark Ruffalo, Toni Collette, and Naomi Ackie. The release of the film was recently pushed back by several months and will now hit theaters on April 18, 2025.

Source: THR
