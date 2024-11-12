Lupita Nyong’o joins Matt Damon, Tom Holland in new Christopher Nolan movie

Christopher Nolan continues to assemble quite the cast for his latest movie as THR reports that Lupita Nyong’o (A Quiet Place: Day One) has signed on. As you might expect, there aren’t any details on who Nyong’o might be playing in the film.

The film is already set to star Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, and Zendaya. Production is expected to kick off in early 2025, with Universal already slating the film for an IMAX release on July 17, 2026. In addition to directing and writing the film, Nolan will also produce with Emma Thomas under their Syncopy banner. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but there have been plenty of rumours swirling around, ranging from a period vampire thriller to a helicopter action thriller, but insiders say “ nothing has come close to nailing Nolan’s real idea. “

The film will almost certainly be a big production, as the director has previously stated that he has no intention of returning to small-scale movies, not while studios will still give him whatever he wants. “ I’m drawn to working at a large scale because I know how fragile the opportunity to marshal those resources is, ” Nolan said. “ I know that there are so many filmmakers out there in the world who would give their eye teeth to have the resources I put together, and I feel I have the responsibility to use them in the most productive and interesting way. “