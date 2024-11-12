Lupita Nyong’o joins Matt Damon, Tom Holland in new Christopher Nolan movie

Christopher Nolan continues to assemble quite the cast for his latest movie as THR reports that Lupita Nyong’o (A Quiet Place: Day One) has signed on. As you might expect, there aren’t any details on who Nyong’o might be playing in the film.
The film is already set to star Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, and Zendaya. Production is expected to kick off in early 2025, with Universal already slating the film for an IMAX release on July 17, 2026. In addition to directing and writing the film, Nolan will also produce with Emma Thomas under their Syncopy banner. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but there have been plenty of rumours swirling around, ranging from a period vampire thriller to a helicopter action thriller, but insiders say “nothing has come close to nailing Nolan’s real idea.“
The film will almost certainly be a big production, as the director has previously stated that he has no intention of returning to small-scale movies, not while studios will still give him whatever he wants. “I’m drawn to working at a large scale because I know how fragile the opportunity to marshal those resources is,” Nolan said. “I know that there are so many filmmakers out there in the world who would give their eye teeth to have the resources I put together, and I feel I have the responsibility to use them in the most productive and interesting way.“
Nyong’o has had a great year. She starred in A Quiet Place: Day One, which received rave reviews and grossed $261 million worldwide. She also voiced ROZZUM unit 7134, aka Roz, in The Wild Robot. The movie has been praised by critics as the best animated film of the year and is poised to cross the $300 million mark. A sequel is already in development. Our own Steve Seigh was a huge fan in his glowing 10/10 review. “The first act will leave you in stitches, the second will hug your heart, and the third will blow you away with action, inspirational acts of sacrifice, and closure,” Seigh wrote in his review.
