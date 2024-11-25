Charlize Theron has joined the all-star cast of new Christopher Nolan movie

Christopher Nolan continues assembling an all-star cast for his new movie with Charlize Theron the latest to join up.

By
Charlize Theron, Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan has been assembling quite the all-star cast for his latest mystery movie, and Charlize Theron is the latest member to sign on. Come on, Nolan. You’re just getting greedy.

The film is already set to star Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, and Zendaya. Production is expected to kick off in early 2025, with Universal already slating the film for an IMAX release on July 17, 2026. In addition to directing and writing the film, Nolan will also produce with Emma Thomas under their Syncopy banner. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but there have been plenty of rumours swirling around, ranging from a period vampire thriller to a helicopter action thriller, but insiders say “nothing has come close to nailing Nolan’s real idea.

Related
The Ben Affleck Christmas actioner, Reindeer Games, will get a new 4K Blu-ray release just after the holidays

Nolan’s new movie will almost certainly be a big production, as the director has previously stated that he has no intention of returning to small-scale movies, not while studios will still give him whatever he wants. “I’m drawn to working at a large scale because I know how fragile the opportunity to marshal those resources is,” Nolan said. “I know that there are so many filmmakers out there in the world who would give their eye teeth to have the resources I put together, and I feel I have the responsibility to use them in the most productive and interesting way.

Theron has several upcoming projects on her slate, including The Old Guard 2. The sequel has experienced a few bumps on the road. Production was temporarily shut down due to the set catching fire, and post-production was shut down for several weeks due to a regime change at Netflix. Last we heard, everything was back on track, and the movie would be released “soon.

She’s also set to star in Apex, a genre movie that has been described as “Free Solo meets Silence of the Lambs.” Theron will play “a rock climber and adrenaline junkie who finds out that nature isn’t the only dangerous element out to get her when she sets out on an expedition in the wild.” Taron Egerton recently joined the cast as a psychopath who will be stalking Theron’s character.

Source: Variety
Tags: ,
icon More Movie News
Charlize Theron, Christopher Nolan
Charlize Theron has joined the all-star cast of new Christopher Nolan movie
Kraven the Hunter, runtime
Kraven the Hunter reported runtime would make it the longest of Sony’s Marvel movies
Ralph Macchio, Karate Kid: Legends
Ralph Macchio on Karate Kid: Legends: “Another awesome chapter is on the way”
A Slumdog Millionaire sequel and TV adaptation telling “the next chapter of Jamal’s journey” are in the works
View All

About the Author

10323 Articles Published

Based in Canada, Kevin Fraser has been a news editor with JoBlo since 2015. When not writing for the site, you can find him indulging in his passion for baking and adding to his increasingly large collection of movies that he can never find the time to watch.

Latest Charlize Theron News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles