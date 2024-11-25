Charlize Theron has joined the all-star cast of new Christopher Nolan movie

Christopher Nolan has been assembling quite the all-star cast for his latest mystery movie, and Charlize Theron is the latest member to sign on. Come on, Nolan. You’re just getting greedy.

The film is already set to star Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, and Zendaya. Production is expected to kick off in early 2025, with Universal already slating the film for an IMAX release on July 17, 2026. In addition to directing and writing the film, Nolan will also produce with Emma Thomas under their Syncopy banner. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but there have been plenty of rumours swirling around, ranging from a period vampire thriller to a helicopter action thriller, but insiders say “ nothing has come close to nailing Nolan’s real idea. “

Nolan’s new movie will almost certainly be a big production, as the director has previously stated that he has no intention of returning to small-scale movies, not while studios will still give him whatever he wants. “ I’m drawn to working at a large scale because I know how fragile the opportunity to marshal those resources is, ” Nolan said. “ I know that there are so many filmmakers out there in the world who would give their eye teeth to have the resources I put together, and I feel I have the responsibility to use them in the most productive and interesting way. “

Theron has several upcoming projects on her slate, including The Old Guard 2. The sequel has experienced a few bumps on the road. Production was temporarily shut down due to the set catching fire, and post-production was shut down for several weeks due to a regime change at Netflix. Last we heard, everything was back on track, and the movie would be released “soon.”