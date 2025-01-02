Andrew Garfield denies reports he’s returning for Spider-Man 4

There have been rumours that Andrew Garfield could be returning for Spider-Man 4, but the actor has denied them. “ I’m gonna disappoint you. Yeah, no, ” Garfield told GQ UK of the Spider-Man 4 rumours. “ But I know no one’s gonna trust anything I say from now on. “

The actor is referring to his blatant lies about reprising the role in Spider-Man: No Way Home alongside Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland. Given how successful No Way Home was ($1.9 billion), I’d wager that we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire again, but I’d put my money on Avengers: Secret Wars over Spider-Man 4.

Garfield played Peter Parker in The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2, but his time in the franchise came to a premature end when Sony decided to reboot the character in collaboration with Marvel Studios. The actor was excited at the chance to return in No Way Home but didn’t know if Tobey Maguire would be interested. “ I thought Tobey is not going to want to do that. He’ll act every 10 years much to my chagrin, and I’ve shared that to him, ” Garfield told Esquire last year. “ When I heard that he was kind of leaning in I thought it was either going to be the greatest thing in the world or the worst thing in the world. I am so grateful because it was the most joyful thing ever. All the pressure was on Tom. “

We don’t know much about Spider-Man 4 at this point, only that Tom Holland will be returning and that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton will be helming the movie. In October, Holland said the script was coming along nicely. “ The writers are doing a great job. I read it three weeks ago and it really lit a fire in me, ” Holland said. “ Zendaya and I sat down and read it together and we at times were bouncing around the living room like this is a real movie worthy of the fans’ respect. “

Spider-Man 4 is currently slated to be released in theaters on July 24, 2026, just a week after the release of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, which Holland will also appear in.