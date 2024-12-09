Ryan Reynolds doesn’t foresee returning to Deadpool too soon so he could spend time with his family

Deadpool & Wolverine definitely elevated the box office this year and was the big success story in a time when films that were thought to be winners ended up flopping and getting prematurely released on streaming. The movie’s success continued it’s also done pretty well on Disney+. According to Disney, the film has garnered 19.4 million views globally in its first six days on the streaming service. A view is defined as total stream time divided by runtime. This makes it the most-watched live-action movie on Disney+ since the streaming release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in February of 2023.

As well-received as this movie was, fans would naturally wonder what the future holds in store, especially with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine getting a new lease in the MCU. Variety recently held their annual Actors On Actors interviews, and in one episode with Andrew Garfield and Ryan Reynolds, Reynolds explains that fans will have to be patient. Garfield asks Reynolds what’s next for The Merc and he responds,

I don’t know. Honestly, my feeling is that the character works very well in two ways. One is scarcity and surprise. So it had been six years since the last one, and part of the reason is that it swallows my whole life. I have four kids, and I don’t ever want to be an absentee [dad]. I kind of die inside when I see their faces and they do a sports thing or something and I missed it. I don’t know what the future of Deadpool will be, but I do know that we made the movie to be a complete experience instead of a commercial for another one.”