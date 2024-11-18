Deadpool & Wolverine debuts on Disney+ as most-watched live-action movie in nearly two years

The debut of Deadpool & Wolverine on Disney+ gives the streaming service its most-watched live-action movie since Black Panther 2.

Deadpool & Wolverine, Disney+ numbers

With a worldwide box office of over $1.3 billion, Deadpool & Wolverine has been a huge success, and it’s also done pretty well on Disney+. According to Disney, the film has garnered 19.4 million views globally in its first six days on the streaming service. A view is defined as total stream time divided by runtime. This makes it the most-watched live-action movie on Disney+ since the streaming release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in February 2023.

While these numbers are impressive, they actually pale in comparison to the streaming service’s biggest movie of the year, Inside Out 2, which pulled in 30.5 million views in its first five days on Disney+.

Taking place six years after the events of the last movie, Deadpool & Wolverine finds Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) toiling away in civilian life with his days as Deadpool behind him. But when his homeworld faces an existential threat, he must suit up once again and convince a reluctant Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) to help save his universe. In addition to Reynolds and Jackman, the cast also includes Matthew Macfadyen, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Brianna Hildebrand, Shioli Kutsuna, Rob Delany, Stefan Kapičić, and more.

Our own Chris Bumbray had a lot of fun with Deadpool & Wolverine, which sounds like a real crowd-pleaser. “Have you ever been to a concert and wished that your favourite band would stop playing their not-as-good new stuff and play the hits? That’s exactly what Marvel is doing with Deadpool & Wolverine,” Bumbray wrote in his review. “After a rough run of movies, with many saying their Phase 5 has been disastrous, this feels like an everything but the kitchen-sink attempt by the company to win back those fans who feel alienated by the new direction the company seemed to be heading in. With this, you have a rock ‘em, sock ‘em thrill ride that delivers fans exactly the movie they wanted to see, with nary a message to be found amidst all the charred, sliced and diced corpses our heroes leave in their wake. It’s glorious fun.” The film is now available on 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray/DVD, and Disney+.

Have you watched Deadpool & Wolverine on Disney+?

