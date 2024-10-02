Andrew Garfield says he would “100% come back as Spider-Man” if it’s “additive to the culture” while admitting he wasn’t sure Tobey Maguire would return for No Way Home

Your Friendly Neighborhood Andrew Garfield says he would “100% come back” to play Spider-Man if the right story web-swings his way.

Regardless of who your favorite live-action Spider-Man actor is, fans of the friendly neighborhood wall-crawler popped when Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker waltzed through a Marvel sparkle circle in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Seeing Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland on the silver screen simultaneously was one of the biggest movie moments of 2021, but according to Garfield, he wasn’t sure it would happen. Speaking with Esquire magazine, Garfield said he was still determining if Maguire would return to the franchise because of his limited desire to star in blockbuster films.

“I thought Tobey is not going to want to do that. He’ll act every 10 years much to my chagrin, and I’ve shared that to him,” Garfield admitted about his No Way Home role being in doubt. “When I heard that he was kind of leaning in I thought it was either going to be the greatest thing in the world or the worst thing in the world. I am so grateful because it was the most joyful thing ever. All the pressure was on Tom.”

The tremendous box office return for Spider-Man: No Way Home (1.9B+) obliterated Garfield’s doubts about the film being something fans wanted to see, and if it makes sense for the franchise, he’d like to swing as Spider-Man again.

“For sure, I would 100% come back if it was the right thing, if it’s additive to the culture, if there’s a great concept or something that hasn’t been done before that’s unique and odd and exciting and that you can sink your teeth into,” the actor told Esquire “I love that character, and it brings joy. If part of what I bring is joy, then I’m joyful in return.”

While fans wait to see if Sony launches a Spider-Man spinoff with Garfield back in the spandex or finds a way to include him in the forthcoming Spider-Man 4, you can catch him alongside Florence Pugh in the John Crowley-directed drama We Live in Time. In the tear-jerking film, an up-and-coming chef and a recent divorcée find their lives forever changed when a chance encounter brings them together in a decade-spanning, deeply moving romance.

