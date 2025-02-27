Charlie Cox almost spoiled cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home after meeting Andrew Garfield for dinner

Last Updated on February 28, 2025

Daredevil: Born Again will debut on Disney+ next week, but the highly anticipated series isn’t the first appearance of Daredevil in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Charlie Cox actually made his first MCU appearance as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which just so happened to include his longtime friend Andrew Garfield.

During a recent interview, Cox explained how he thought he had spilled the beans on his secret cameo (not to mention Garfield’s involvement) when he met up with Garfield for dinner. “ I got to Atlanta to film ‘Spider-Man. I got to this hotel and was getting ready to go out and I texted Andrew Garfield, ” Cox said. “ I pretty much knew he was in the film because I read all the stuff online. He’s an old friend of mine. I texted him: ‘If the trades are to be believed then we are in the same movie.’ And he’s like: ‘I don’t think so, dude. I’m doing Spider Man.’ So I was like: ‘Yeah, so am I.’ And he replied: ‘You’re not in my script.” Well I’m in my script! “

The pair agreed to meet for dinner at a restaurant but didn’t realize how risky this would be if they were spotted together. “ We went to go to a restaurant together and we didn’t think about it, ” Cox said. “ We were just like, ‘Where should we meet?’ and ‘Let’s go here.’ And we showed up to this restaurant. And we walked in. And then we both had this moment of like, ‘Oh… This is not a good look.’ There was a table that had two chairs facing the wall. So we sat facing the wall and tried not to look at each other. ” Not suspicious at all.