Jon Bernthal joins the cast of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey

The Bear and The Punisher actor Jon Bernthal is ready to get epic for Christopher Nolan’s latest blockbuster, The Odyssey. The cast of Nolan’s latest project is already bursting at the seams, with stars like Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Charlize Theron, and Matt Damon a part of the action.

The Odyssey is an ancient Greek poem by Homer that tells the tale of Odysseus, King of Ithaca, and his journey home after the ten-year Trojan War. The trip was perilous, including encounters with the Cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens, and the witch-goddess Circe. At home, Odysseus is presumed dead, and his wife Penelope and son Telemachus must contend with groups of unruly suitors who each want Penelope’s hand in marriage to control the kingdom.

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey plans to shoot globally using new IMAX technology, a prospect with cinephiles salivating. Nolan, of course, is one of the biggest proponents of the IMAX film format. He’s known to push the limits of what IMAX can capture on screens, pairing superior visual presentation with dynamic audio design that leaves general theater sound systems in the dust.

Jon Bernthal recently appeared in the first bone-breaking trailer for Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again. Bernthal returns in the highly anticipated series as Frank Castle, aka The Punisher, whose history with Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil (Charlie Cox), is… Well, let’s just say it’s complicated. In Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock finds himself on a collision course with Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’onofrio) when their identities begin to emerge. For a while, it was uncertain if Bernthal’s Frank Castle would join the cast of Marvel’s new Daredevil series. Still, now that his participation is confirmed, expectations are through the roof regarding his character’s possible team-up with the Man Without Fear.

In addition to Daredevil: Born Again, Jon Bernthal stars in the upcoming action-thriller The Amateur. The film stars Rami Malek as a CIA cryptographer who manages to blackmail his agency into training him to let him go after a group of terrorists who killed his wife.

Are you excited about Jon Bernthal joining the cast of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey? Who could Bernthal play in the film? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.