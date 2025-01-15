Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk reunite in the bone-crushing trailer for Daredevil: Born Again

The wait is finally over to see Matt Murdock don the red again in Hell’s Kitchen. The new series is as hard-hitting as ever.

Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk face off once again in Marvel Television’s all-new series Daredevil: Born Again, premiering on Disney+ on March 4 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Check out the intense, hard-hitting, bone-crushing new trailer. If there was any concern about Disney toning down the violence of the show, let this trailer lay your fears to rest.

In Daredevil: Born Again, Murdock, a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Wilson Bethel, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki M. James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner. Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Matt Corman & Chris Ord, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.