Rumor: Marvel Studios developing a new The Punisher TV show?

The nine episode first season of the Marvel series Daredevil: Born Again is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 4, 2025 – and while there was once an idea to cherry-pick elements from the Netflix Daredevil show and build something new around them, those plans changed while Daredevil: Born Again was in production. The Netflix series is now canon to the Disney+ show, which evolved into a direct follow-up, picking up five years later. Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Elden Henson, Deborah Ann Woll, Wilson Bethel, and Ayelete Zurer reprise the roles of Matt Murdock / Daredevil, Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, Murdock’s associates Foggy Nelson and Karen Page, Benjamin “Dex” Poindexter / Bullseye, and Vanessa Marianna Fisk. Jon Bernthal is also back as Frank Castle / The Punisher, who made his debut on the Daredevil series before getting his own Netflix series. There have been rumors that The Punisher might be revived on Disney+ just like Daredevil is being revived – and now, industry scooper Daniel Richtman has said there might be some truth to this. He wrote, “ Marvel Studios is reportedly developing a new The Punisher show. “

During a recent interview with Phase Hero, Marvel Head of Television and Streaming Brad Winderbaum was asked if we can expect to see Jon Bernthal’s The Punisher show up in MCU projects beyond the upcoming episodes of Daredevil: Born Again. He answered, “ 100%. He’s definitely great in the role. can’t wait for you to see him in this series. There is absolutely a future for him in the MCU afterwards. “

When Netflix’s Daredevil became canon to the MCU, the rest of the Netflix Marvel shows, which Daredevil crossed over with, were also pulled into the MCU. Meaning that The Punisher, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Defenders are all part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Speaking of Jessica Jones, there are also rumblings about Krysten Ritter reprising that role – hopefully soon.

Would you like to see Jon Bernthal’s version of The Punisher get a new TV series, now on Disney+? Share your thoughts on this rumor / possibility by leaving a comment below.