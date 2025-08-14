The Punisher’s van has been spotted on the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day

There has been a lot of vehicular action spotted on the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day , the fourth in the Tom Holland series of Spidey movies. Filming is currently taking place in Glasgow, Scotland, with the city standing in for New York City, and we’ve previously seen an armored vehicle ripping through the streets, with Spider-Man and the police in pursuit. Now, locals have spotted the van driven by Spidey’s fellow hero The Punisher on set – and, of course, they have provided some pictures of the vehicle. You can check it out at the bottom of this article.

Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) is directing Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a screenplay by Chris McKenna, who has worked on all three of the previous Holland films. Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker, a.k.a. Spider-Man. Brand New Day finds Jon Bernthal playing Frank Castle, a.k.a. The Punisher, alongside Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned. Sadie Sink (Stranger Things) stars in an unspecified role, and The Bear’s Liza Colón-Zayas is also new to the franchise. Michael Mando, who played Mac Gargan/Scorpion in Spider-Man: Homecoming, is back, and Mark Ruffalo is in the mix as Bruce Banner, a.k.a. The Hulk. Before Bernthal could make it to the set of this film, he had to finish working on the The Punisher Special Presentation that’s being made for Disney+.

It’s been rumored for months that lower level villains Tombstone, Tarantula, Boomerang, and Scorpion will appear in the film. The Scorpion part of the rumor has since been confirmed, and industry scooper Daniel Richtman recently added another name to the list: Ramrod. The involvement of Tombstone, Tarantula, Boomerang, and Ramrod has not yet been confirmed, though. Neither has the persistent (but also sometimes denied) rumor that the crime lord villain Mister Negative will play a part in this film.

We’ll have to wait and see about some of those characters, but a film that involves Spider-Man, The Punisher, The Hulk, and Scorpion already sounds like a fun time.

Are you looking forward to Spider-Man: Brand New Day? Check out the images of The Punisher’s van, then let us know by leaving a comment below.

Another look at The Punisher's van on set for #SpiderManBrandNewDay pic.twitter.com/6FIlZtkNFZ — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) August 14, 2025