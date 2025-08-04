Spider-Man: Brand New Day set video catches a preview of explosive action; another villain name emerges from the rumor mill

August 1st is Spider-Man Day, and Marvel Studios and Sony marked the occasion by starting production on Spider-Man: Brand New Day , the fourth in the Tom Holland series of Spidey movies. Filming is currently taking place in Glasgow, Scotland, with the city standing in for New York City – and bystanders have gotten a glimpse of some interesting stuff. Not only did Holland greet fans in full costume, but there’s even a video taken on the set that gives a glimpse of some explosive action! I won’t go into detail here to avoid SPOILERS – but if you don’t mind spoilers, check out the video at the bottom of this article! Along the way, we’ll also talk about the latest villain name to emerge from the rumor mill.

Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) is directing Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a screenplay by Chris McKenna, who has worked on all three of the previous Holland films. Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker, a.k.a. Spider-Man. Brand New Day finds Jon Bernthal playing Frank Castle, a.k.a. The Punisher, alongside Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned. Sadie Sink (Stranger Things) stars in an unspecified role, and The Bear’s Liza Colón-Zayas is also new to the franchise. Michael Mando, who played Mac Gargan/Scorpion in Spider-Man: Homecoming, is back, and Mark Ruffalo is in the mix as Bruce Banner, a.k.a. The Hulk.

Now, we’ll swing into spoiler territory.

As you’ll see, the set video involves a chase through the streets of New York City, with police cars pursuing an armored vehicle. Spider-Man (and his stunt double) have also been spotted on top of this armored vehicle, as if trying to get to the driver. The crime lord villain Mister Negative has long been rumored to play a part in this film, and the logo for his gang the Inner Demons is indeed featured on the side of the vehicle. (And doesn’t the Inner Demons sound like a fun group for The Punisher to blast his way through?) Mister Negative only made his comic book debut in 2007, decades after the likes of Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, Sandman, Lizard, Venom, Electro, Vulture, Mysterio, etc. One of his abilities is a “corrupting touch,” which has inspired some fans to speculate that he could use that corrupting touch on the Hulk, bringing about the “Hulk vs. Spider-Man and The Punisher” situation that was rumored months ago.

It’s also been rumored for months that lower level villains Tombstone, Tarantula, Boomerang, and Scorpion will appear in the film. The Scorpion part of the rumor has since been confirmed, and now industry scooper Daniel Richtman has added another name to the list: Ramrod. These are all characters who could be serving as lackeys to Mister Negative, or maybe we’ll just see some of them get busted during a crimefighting montage.

We’ll have to wait and see how this all plays out. In the meantime, take a look at these Spider-Man: Brand New Day set videos: