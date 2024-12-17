Krysten Ritter responds to Marvel Studio’s Brad Winderbaum’s comment that Jessica Jones should return

Ritter is currently on the press tour for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 when she heard Marvel’s interest to bring Jessica Jones back.

Krysten Ritter is currently making the promotional rounds for the upcoming anticipated Sonic the Hedgehog 3. She joins the series as a new cast member, along with James Wolk, Sofia Pernas, Cristo Fernández, and Jorma Taccone, as well as Alyla Browne, who is said to be playing Maria. The reactions to this new entry are generally positive, with one reviewer exclaiming, “LEGENDARY!! Keanu’s Shadow is PERFECT. Fun & BOMBASTIC adventure with emotional stakes. Balances humor with such gravitas. Also thrilling action that edges your hog. Not just another sequel, it’s the BEST Sonic film ever!“

Ritter was also part of the Marvel family at one point, as she starred as Jessica Jones in the Netflix series of the same name. According to Deadline, Brad Winderbaum, who is the Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation at Marvel Studios, had made comments at the D23 Brazil Expo that he wants Jessica Jones to return. Ritter caught wind of this comment and told ComicBook.com,

Brad Winderbaum said that? That’s really exciting to hear. Isn’t that the guy who makes the call? Come on, Brad! Let’s get it going. Let’s do it. I’ll be ready.”

While the Netflix Marvel shows like Daredevil and Luke Cage were considered to be part of the universe, now that Disney+ has launched and the studio has aggressively combined the movie world with the TV world, these characters are officially crossing over with the cinematic counterparts. Jessica Jones would end its run in 2019 and Ritter would state her passion to play Jones again not long after the series ended.

Back in 2021, Ritter would say, “I would absolutely just die to play Jessica again. I had the best time doing it and I just love her so much. I’m so proud of that character. Not only because it was like a great role and she’s such a bad-ass, but that character has really resonated with people in a way that I don’t know who else has. Really, really resonated with women and girls, trauma survivors. It’s just so, so big and such a thing I’m so grateful to have been a part of. So if there’s ever an opportunity for me to put on those boots, I will be there in a flash.”

